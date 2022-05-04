Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Honors Ethics and Compliance Community Standouts at 2022 BELA Impact Awards

Dell, KKR, Northwell Health, SABIC, Western Digital and others recognized for their commitment to sharing leading ethics and compliance practices

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced the recipients of the 2022 Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) Impact Awards. The awards went to five companies and four individual leaders within BELA that exemplified extraordinary commitment to advancing community engagement, growth, and transformation.

“Congratulations to all of our BELA Impact Award winners, whose excellence showcases the incredible vitality of our community,” said Kevin McCormack, EVP & Executive Director, BELA.

Callie Pappas, Vice President, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., was awarded the BELA Emeritus award. This award honors those whose individual achievement has provided enduring and inspirational advocacy for the compliance and ethics profession.

“It is my great pleasure and honor to receive this year’s BELA Emeritus Award, and I congratulate my fellow BELA award honorees,” said Callie Pappas, Vice President, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer & Deputy General Counsel, Schnitzer Steel. “During my tenure I have seen the evolution of what we mean when we say ‘ethical;’ it means more—much more—than mere compliance with law. We have moved to an integrity-centered approach, and increasingly build dedicated programs designed to ensure we operate responsibly and foster mutual trust and respect. Businesses have become ethical leaders, and those of us who work in ethics and compliance have a critically important role to play in positively impacting the future.”

Northwell Health, SABIC, and Western Digital each received the BELA Community Champion award for their outstanding content contributions to the BELA Member Hub, event participation, publications, mentorship, and peer-to-peer support.

“There has never been a more challenging time where it is important for companies to help each other out,” said Greg Radinsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Compliance Officer at Northwell Health. “Northwell Health’s mission is to improve the health and quality of life of the communities we serve. It is a true honor for Northwell Health to be recognized by BELA for helping the global compliance community advance business ethics together.”

“This award is an acknowledgement of the deliberate and disciplined way in which we approach compliance. Being part of the BELA community is important to us because in addition to building an ethical culture inside of our company, it is equally important to cultivate that trust across our value chain. By engaging with peer companies on compliance issues, we learn best practices and share our own insights. This serves to further enhance and expand our business integrity for the good of our suppliers, customers, and the communities where we operate,” said Danielle Cannata, Senior Manager International Trade, Regulations and ESG, SABIC.

“Standing strong with like-minded ethical companies and being committed to doing business the right way every day, creates the force that will bring change,” said Tiffany Scurry, Chief Compliance Officer, Western Digital. “Setting an example and contributing to the business ethics community in the global markets we serve is important to Western Digital. We are delighted and honored to be recognized as a Community Champion.”

Dell and KKR each received the BELA Global Vanguard award for exemplary leadership in expanding the reach of BELA and advancing our mission to meet the needs of a global compliance and ethics community.

“Ethics and integrity are foundational to who we are at Dell Technologies,” said Mike McLaughlin, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Dell Technologies. “Our ethical culture and compliance are central to our vision in doing the right thing and driving human progress. We’re honored to receive this award because it validates our longstanding commitment to ethics and recognizes the business value acting with integrity brings to our customers and partners.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our collective efforts in partnership with Ethisphere to incorporate compliance and ethics best practices at KKR and our portfolio companies,” said Bruce Karpati, Global Chief Compliance Officer and Counsel, KKR. “At KKR, we pride ourselves on having a strong culture and value system, and people who live by them. This has always been – and continues to be – critical to our success in the way in which we do business and the performance we provide to our investors.”

The BELA Beacon award recognizes individual leaders who have fostered the growth of the BELA community through their personal efforts and generosity in sharing their time and expertise. This year’s recipients of this award are: Alistair Raymond, Vice President – Chief Compliance Officer, Avangrid; Scott Sullivan, Chief Integrity & Compliance Officer, Newmont; and Ai Lin Tay, Global Compliance Director, Johnson Controls – Hitachi.

“One of the great benefits in our profession is collaboration with our peers. I’ve found that sharing best practices and insights with others contributes to my own understanding and appreciation for our ethics and compliance program,” said Alistair Raymond, Vice President – Chief Compliance Officer, Avangrid.

“Brainstorming, benchmarking, sharing best practices and cross-pollenization of ideas are absolutely critical to improving Corporate Social Responsibility in the E&C space,” said Scott E. Sullivan, Vice President, Chief Integrity & Compliance Officer at Newmont. “Rising tides lift all boats leaving us all better off and protected. As a 2022 BELA Beacon, I find myself constantly impressed by what my peers are doing. Even when I am the one ‘sharing,’ I am always learning. I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to the broader E&C community in any way I can.”

“I’m very privileged and honored to receive the Beacon award from BELA Asia Pacific,” said Ai Lin Tay, Global Compliance Director, Johnson Controls – Hitachi. “Personally, I’ve gained a lot from being part of the BELA community. BELA has given me the opportunity to interact with industry leaders who are familiar with the challenges that I face as an E&C professional — and also gain new perspectives and share best practices with each other. By exchanging ideas and know-how through knowledge sharing sessions, we can identify trends and seek solutions that help us in our work and elevate our profession as a whole.”