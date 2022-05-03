May 3, 2022

Governor Janet Mills today praised an announcement by LP Building Solutions, a Tennessee-based manufacturer of engineered wood building products, that the first production of its flagship SmartSide siding product has occurred at its Houlton facility in New Limerick.

“I congratulate LP Building Solutions and its employees on today’s exciting announcement that production of the company’s flagship siding product is now underway at its Houlton facility,” said Governor Janet Mills. “LP’s decision to invest $150 million to manufacture its signature building products right here in Maine is big win for hardworking LP Houlton employees, the people of the County, and our entire state.”

The new manufacturing announced today is the result of a $150 million investment by LP Building Solutions, announced in February 2021, to convert LP Houlton from the manufacture of oriented strand board and laminated strand lumber to SmartSide siding. The company anticipates reaching full manufacturing capacity within a year.