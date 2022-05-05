Thomas D. Mangelsen - A Life in the Wild Photography Tour Comes to Cody, WY
Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody, WY
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, in Cody, Wyoming, will host a special exhibition of Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life In The Wild, May 14 – July 31, 2022CODY, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming, will be hosting a special exhibition of classic photographs by Thomas D. Mangelsen, photographs which the renowned photographer himself refers to as his legacy photographs. Personally selected by Thomas D. Mangelsen for a retrospective titled, Thomas D. Mangelsen – A Life In The Wild, these photographs will be on display starting May 14, 2022 at noon through July 31, 2022.
Mangelsen's photos are internationally admired and acclaimed by the public, and institutionally celebrated by the likes of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., who have placed his work in their permanent collection. On display at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will be the iconic “Polar Dance” from 1989 of polar bears appearing to dance, “Mountain Outlaw,” from 2014 of a grizzly bear charging head on through the snow, and from 1998, one of the most widely circulated wildlife photographs in history, “Catch of the Day,” which captures the exact moment that a spawning salmon, trying to leap over a waterfall along Alaska’s Brooks River, soars right into the waiting jaws of a massive brown bear.
Covering a body of work spanning 4 decades, subjects of this special exhibition include American bison, Arctic fox, bald eagle, Bengal tiger, black bear, bobcat, bohemian & cedar waxwings, brown bear, coyote, elephant, flowers including poppies and lupine, giraffe, great gray owl, grizzly bear, ground squirrel, kestrel, king penguin, landscapes such as Alaska's Denali range and the Great Smoky Mountains, leopard, lilac breasted roller, moose, mountain lion, polar bear, Sandhill crane, silverback mountain gorilla, groves of trees including redwood and aspen, western tanager, and zebra.
Thomas D. Mangelsen is as much a conservationist as he is artist. He is considered one of the most important nature photographers of his generation by Bill Allen, the now retired Editor-in-Chief of National Geographic. Mangelsen was named the 2011 Conservation Photographer of the Year by Nature's Best Photography, one of the 40 Most Influential Nature Photographers by Outdoor Photography, one of the 100 Most Important People in Photography by American Photo Magazine, Outstanding Nature Photographer of the Year by the North American Nature Photography Association, and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) gave him its coveted, prestigious award, Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West includes five museums under under one roof! There’s plenty to see at the Center of the West: Explore Plains Indian cultures, trailblazing cowboys and cowgirls, classic and modern western artworks, and more — all of our galleries share the uniquely thrilling stories of the West!
The Thomas D. Mangelsen - A Life In The Wild Tour is produced by David J. Wagner, L.L.C. (davidjwagnerllc.com) in partnership with Thomas D. Mangelsen, Inc. (mangelsen.com).
Tour information including the venue locations, dates and updates may be viewed at: mangelsen.com/exhibition
For exhibition information, or press photos contact:
Ken Straniere, PR/Marketing Manager
Buffalo Bill Center of the West
+1 307-578-4137
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter