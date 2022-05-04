Buyerlink Acquires SkyRocket Media
EINPresswire.com/ -- Buyerlink, a leading online marketplace for performance-based marketing, is pleased to announce the acquisition of SkyRocket Media. The acquisition will complement Buyerlink’s portfolio, specifically allowing the business to scale its operations in the real estate sector.
Buyerlink's patented technology allows its platform to conduct millions of auctions every month, striving to connect consumers to perfectly matched service providers. Vertical and geography agnostic, Buyerlink currently serves the automotive, real estate, home services, solar, legal, insurance, and home warranty industries.
“SkyRocket and Buyerlink share the vision of delivering high-intent customers to businesses,” said Buyerlink founder and CEO, Payam Zamani. “We’re excited for SkyRocket’s highly talented team to join Buyerlink as we make progress to become the leading global platform for performance-based marketing.”
Based in Utah, Skyrocket Media operates in the performance-based marketing space, with established partnerships in the rent-to-own, foreclosure, and mortgage sectors. They build and market web properties that help clients of all sizes acquire new customers. This acquisition aligns with Buyerlink’s growth strategy as it expands on the business’s current capabilities, providing access to more diverse client needs.
“SkyRocket is thrilled to join Buyerlink,” adds SkyRocket COO, Keaton Hyde. “Our services fit in naturally with Buyerlink's already robust performance-based marketing platform. Additionally, their commitment to corporate culture and company values compliments the culture we’ve cultivated within our team.”
The expansion of the Buyerlink marketplace continues to grow after the acquisitions of FiveStrata, a cost-per-lead marketing solution for the solar and home warranty industries, and RingPartner, a leader in the pay-per-call space. Both companies were acquired not only because of their relevance to Buyerlink, but for their company culture of intentionality, dedication to community service, and being a source of social good in the world.
Buyerlink, a One Planet Group company, is actively seeking targeted acquisition opportunities. Given the power of the patented technology platform underlying Buyerlink, the company has a specific interest in cost-per-lead, cost-per-Enhanced-Click, and cost-per-call performance-based marketing companies in any vertical and geography. A primary test for any company to be considered as an acquisition target will continue to be its culture and alignment with the ethos of One Planet Group companies. The spirit of ‘Innovation + Intention’ is critical to foster a powerful combination of business success and positive social impact.
About Buyerlink
Buyerlink is a leading online auction marketplace for performance-based marketing.
Buyerlink's patented technology allows its platform to conduct millions of auctions every month striving to connect consumers to perfectly matched service providers. It currently serves the automotive, real estate, insurance, home services, solar, and home warranty industries, and its category agnostic platform offers Buyerlink the capability to quickly launch and grow into new categories of service.
As a fully integrated technology platform, Buyerlink simplifies online marketing, empowering businesses of all sizes to gain access to in-market locally-targeted consumer demand at scale.
While Buyerlink is focused on providing a massively effective, locally targeted marketing solution, as a One Planet Group company, Buyerlink's true fulfillment stems from operating a mission-driven business with a measurable positive impact on the world. Its fundamental values place love at the center of every facet of the business. The Buyerlink team stands for social justice, women's rights, racial justice, and unity. Buyerlink provides the means to uphold the company's unwavering commitment to universal philanthropy.
