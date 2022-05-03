Coast Packing Celebrates Cinco de Mayo With Flautas Recipe, Courtesy of Chef Greg
160 Years After Mexico’s Victory Over Napoleon III, Lard, Carnitas and Salsa Carry the Day (Deliciously)VERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinco de Mayo, which marks the 160th anniversary of Napoleon III’s surprise defeat in Mexico, has become a celebrated foodie holiday – and this year, Coast Packing Company, the leading supplier of animal fat shortenings in the Western U.S., is offering a new recipe for flautas that will get your taste buds cheering.
“Cinco de Mayo is an ideal showcase for how lard brings out authentic flavors in Mexican cuisine,” said Coast Corporate Chef Greg Hozinsky. “We’re committed to minimally processed food, which is also why lard is such a mainstay of so many Mexican dishes, from freshly made tamales to long-simmering carnitas. Home-based cooks are always wise to avoid industrially-produced partially hydrogenated fats in favor of animal fat shortenings, which have the benefit of being consistently delicious and promoting health.”
This Cinco de Mayo, Coast has compiled a special edition of its “Taste the Difference” #FatMap, pinpointing restaurants and eateries around the country, spots where locals can taste for themselves just how lard brings out the best in burritos, tacos and refried beans
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.
