Storytelling App Helps Early Readers Give the Gift of their Voice for Mother’s Day
Make Momentos, a new online storytelling platform, helps early readers give the gift of their voice this Mother’s Day
In just a few minutes, a parent can help a little one who is learning to read narrate a book for a grandmother, or dads can help kids narrate a book for mom.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Momentos, a new online storytelling platform, helps early readers give the gift of their voice this Mother’s Day, by enabling them to narrate digital children’s books and send them to a mom or grandmother.
— Michelle Booth, founder of Make Momentos
Adults can purchase an e-book at MakeMomentos.com and then help an early reader narrate it for a mom or grandmother – or any mother figure in their life.
“It’s a quick, easy way to create a special Mother’s Day gift,” says Michelle Booth, founder of Make Momentos. “In just a few minutes, a parent can help a little one who is learning to read narrate a book for a grandmother, or dads can help kids narrate a book for mom.”
According to Booth, the company’s vision is to connect families through the power of storytelling.
“It’s like those special voicemails we save to listen to when we just want to hear a person’s voice again,” Booth explains. “With our app, people can hear their loved one’s voice whenever they want. It’s a permanent keepsake that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
The benefits of intergenerational connection extend beyond strengthening family bonds. A study by The Council of Independent Colleges shows that for children, this type of connection improves communication skills and personal development; benefits to older adults include reduced social isolation and depression and an improved sense of purpose.
“Connecting through reading only magnifies these benefits,” says Booth. “Numerous studies support the many positive effects of reading to children. We hope to inspire a lifelong love of reading through our keepsake e-books this Mother’s Day and every day.”
Make Momentos’ growing collection of titles includes e-books for children ages zero to 10. Users will need a laptop or desktop computer to create the keepsake recordings; gift recipients simply need to download the free Make Momentos e-reader app – available for iOS and android devices – and scan a QR code to download the book to their tablet or mobile device.
