Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,021 in the last 365 days.

Storytelling App Helps Early Readers Give the Gift of their Voice for Mother’s Day

Online Storytelling App

Make Momentos, a new online storytelling platform, helps early readers give the gift of their voice this Mother’s Day

In just a few minutes, a parent can help a little one who is learning to read narrate a book for a grandmother, or dads can help kids narrate a book for mom.”
— Michelle Booth, founder of Make Momentos
DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Make Momentos, a new online storytelling platform, helps early readers give the gift of their voice this Mother’s Day, by enabling them to narrate digital children’s books and send them to a mom or grandmother.

Adults can purchase an e-book at MakeMomentos.com and then help an early reader narrate it for a mom or grandmother – or any mother figure in their life.

“It’s a quick, easy way to create a special Mother’s Day gift,” says Michelle Booth, founder of Make Momentos. “In just a few minutes, a parent can help a little one who is learning to read narrate a book for a grandmother, or dads can help kids narrate a book for mom.”

According to Booth, the company’s vision is to connect families through the power of storytelling.

“It’s like those special voicemails we save to listen to when we just want to hear a person’s voice again,” Booth explains. “With our app, people can hear their loved one’s voice whenever they want. It’s a permanent keepsake that can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

The benefits of intergenerational connection extend beyond strengthening family bonds. A study by The Council of Independent Colleges shows that for children, this type of connection improves communication skills and personal development; benefits to older adults include reduced social isolation and depression and an improved sense of purpose.

“Connecting through reading only magnifies these benefits,” says Booth. “Numerous studies support the many positive effects of reading to children. We hope to inspire a lifelong love of reading through our keepsake e-books this Mother’s Day and every day.”

Make Momentos’ growing collection of titles includes e-books for children ages zero to 10. Users will need a laptop or desktop computer to create the keepsake recordings; gift recipients simply need to download the free Make Momentos e-reader app – available for iOS and android devices – and scan a QR code to download the book to their tablet or mobile device.

Michelle Booth
Make Momentos
+1 561-569-2147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Make Your Memories Last

You just read:

Storytelling App Helps Early Readers Give the Gift of their Voice for Mother’s Day

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.