Help Desk System Enables Health Care Organizations to Meet Demand for Faster Service
Online help desk system streamlines ticketing processes for healthcare companies resulting in accurate and fast response to support requests.
With the increased use of telemedicine, medical care now depends on the use of reliable technology”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AyudaDesk, an online help desk system for the health care industry, delivers streamlined ticketing processes that help companies respond instantly and accurately to internal and external requests for support.
— Kiong Fung
“With the increased use of telemedicine, medical care now depends on the use of reliable technology” says Kiong Fung, Co-Founder. “We designed AyudaDesk to match these new expectations for when support is needed so it can deliver faster service and not disrupt patient care.”
According to a research by Avanade and Sitecore, 44% of organizations say their biggest obstacle to providing a good customer experience is outdated service systems.
“The pandemic demonstrated the need for a comprehensive move to more modern health care support solutions,” says Jeyanthi Rajaselvarasu, Co-Founder. “Our system is an agile, responsive platform that improves data access across the continuum of care, and enables companies to provide high-quality, efficient service.”
With AyudaDesk, medical clinics, hospitals and other healthcare organizations are able to standardize workflows and deliver unified support of internal and external teams. The user-friendly software can be customized to support any workflow, from small teams to large enterprises as well as adapt to the modern workplace of remote and hybrid teams.
About AyudaDesk
AyudaDesk, Inc. is an innovative and intuitive HIPAA compliant helpdesk designed for the modern-day healthcare workplace that can be accessed from anywhere on any device so companies can communicate in real time with customers. Headquartered in Miami, FL., AyudaDesk was founded in 2020 by Jeyanthi Rajaselvarasu and Kiong Fung.
Kiong Fung
AyudaDesk Inc
email us here