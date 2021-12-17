New Storytelling App Helps Adults Give the Gift of Their Voice to Children
Make Momentos empowers families to stay connected through the power of storytelling.
Make Momentos’ vision is to connect families through the power of storytelling, and Vconnex Services understood that vision from the beginning and worked tirelessly to help make it a reality.”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas, adults can give the gift of their voice to the children in their life with new digital storytelling platform Make Momentos.
Grandparents, aunts, uncles and adult family friends are now able to purchase an e-book at MakeMomentos.com, then record a personal video message, narrate the story and send it to a child via a parent’s email address.
“With the help of our app, adults are able to give a gift that lasts this holiday season,” says Michelle Booth, founder of Make Momentos. “Our e-books are permanent keepsakes that can be read anytime, anywhere and passed down to future generations.”
Make Momentos partnered with a leading IT solutions provider, Vconnex Services, Inc to build the digital storytelling technology. Both companies are female-led businesses based in South Florida.
“Make Momentos’ vision is to connect families through the power of storytelling,” Booth says. “Vconnex Services understood that vision from the beginning and worked tirelessly to help make it a reality.”
According to a study from Scholastic, more than 80% of kids and parents love or like read-aloud time a lot because it is a special time to bond with each other.
“We are thrilled to work with Make Momentos to deliver a unique application that helps families stay connected through storytelling,” says Jeyanthi Rajaselvarasu, president of Vconnex Services. “As a mother of two adult children, I wish there had been an app like this for my parents, who live in India, when my children were growing up.”
Children can view their keepsake e-books on smartphones and tablets. The e-reader app works on iOS and android devices and is free to download from the App Store and Google Play Store. Make Momentos’ growing collection of titles includes e-books for children ages zero to 10.
Headquartered in South Florida, Make Momentos, LLC offers adults an easy-to-use platform to create keepsake e-books for the children in their lives that can be passed down to future generations. Make Momentos is a female-led tech startup founded by ghostwriter and editor, Michelle Booth, in 2021.
Vconnex Services, Inc. provides custom software development for websites, web applications, eCommerce solutions and mobile applications to help clients transform ideas into solutions. Located in West Palm Beach, Fla., the company serves clients in education, engineering, health care industries, among others. Jeyanthi Rajaselvarasu founded Vconnex Services in 2010.
