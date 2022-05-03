Rural Transportation Improvement Program Virtual Public Meeting Scheduled

TxDOT's Atlanta District will conduct an online virtual public meeting for the 2023 – 2026 Rural Transportation Improvement Program this Monday, May 9, 2022. The purpose of this meeting is to provide information and receive comments on which transportation projects may be coming to this area.

The Rural TIP includes all added capacity and regionally significant projects to be funded within a TxDOT District during the next four years, including those eligible for federal funding. The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing a Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.

To participate in the virtual public meeting and learn more about projects in Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties, please join us for a virtual public meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022, by 12 p.m. Visit www.txdot.gov and search for "2023-2026 Atlanta Rural TIP".

The Rural TIP meeting is being held pursuant to Title 43, Texas Administrative Code, Section 16.102, which calls for an opportunity for public comment concerning the Rural TIP. A pre-recorded presentation, exhibits explaining how the Rural TIP operates, and projects that are included in it will be available to view at the virtual public meeting.

All community members are encouraged to attend the virtual public meeting and provide comments on the proposed program. Community members who are unable to attend but are interested in providing feedback can email Katie.Martin@TxDOT.gov or send mail to: TxDOT Atlanta District, Attn: Rural TIP, Planning Office, 701 E. Main St., Atlanta, TX 75551.

The comment period ends on Thursday, May 19, 2022. All comments must be postmarked or otherwise received by this date to be included in the summary.