Gordon McKernan and Kayshon Boutte Extend NIL Partnership
McKernan and Boutte look forward to navigating the extension of a truly unique and successful partnership.LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has extended his Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) partnership with LSU Football wide receiver, Kayshon Boutte.
Just a few months ago, the LSU sports community experienced immense unrest as rumors circulated that Boutte had plans to take his athletic talents out of the boot. Fortunately, Boutte put the rumors to rest and solidified his commitment to LSU by signing an NIL contract with Baton Rouge’s best-known personal injury lawyer, Gordon McKernan.
Boutte signed on with McKernan at the beginning of the year. Since then, the powerhouse attorney and LSU Football superstar have partnered for some exciting projects. From filming a Super Bowl commercial to throwing an autograph signing, McKernan and Boutte have shown that there are no limits to their unique partnership.
Given the demonstrated success of their partnership, McKernan was quick to extend Boutte’s contract. McKernan and his marketing team have talked with Boutte about his passions and interests to plan for future opportunities for this strong pair to continue scoring touchdowns with their community involvement.
