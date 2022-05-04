Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Retailers Optimistic About Future
Deloitte’s '2022 Retail Industry Outlook' Shows Overwhelming Majority of Senior Executives Expect Sales Growth
The companies I am working with have innovative products that meet consumers’ needs.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Senior retail executives see sales growth in 2022.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“Deloitte’s ‘2022 Retail Industry Outlook’ shows 54 percent of senior retail executives are looking at sale growth of up to 5 percent,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Another 32 percent are looking at 5 percent or higher for the year.
“The report also reinforces a common-held belief that consumers, who are now returning to brick-and-mortar stores, are more comfortable shopping online than they were before the pandemic,” he added.
Gould and NPI stay on-top-of retail trends to give their clients the best possible advice when companies are planning product launches in the U.S.
“I talk to CEOs and owners of health and wellness brands daily,” Gould said. “The companies I am working with have innovative products that meet consumers’ needs. They just want to make their product rollout as smooth as possible.
“This is where we come in,” Gould added. “NPI provides health and wellness brands with the professional services they need to launch or expand their products' retail network in the U.S. market.”
NPI has a veteran sales team, logistical expertise, marketing services, and regulatory compliance oversight.
“All these services are part of what I call the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform,” Gould said. “I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system because I saw product manufacturers struggling when they tried to introduce their products to American consumers.
“I pulled all the services together under one centralized operations structure, which enables us to coordinate all the different tasks, such as sales and marketing,” he added.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 150 products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
