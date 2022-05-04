AcademicInfluence.com Ranks the Best Colleges & Universities in Illinois for 2022

What are the top colleges and universities in Illinois? See where AcademicInfluence.com ranks them in a variety of categories… (Image credit: Lincoln Park, Chicago, Illinois Skyline by Sean Pavone, Getty Images Pro, Canva Pro License)

The top colleges & universities in Illinois get an updated ranking for 2022 in the AcademicInfluence.com series "The Best Colleges & Universities in the USA." The updated series includes rankings that cover multiple categories of higher education institutions in the state of Illinois.

Best Colleges & Universities in Illinois for 2022

Students can access a number of category rankings of Illinois colleges & universities to fit their needs:

• 17 Research Universities

• 36 Liberal Arts Colleges & Universities

• 28 Graduate Schools

• 12 Public Colleges & Universities

• 44 Private Colleges & Universities

• 24 Christian Colleges & Universities

• 34 Small Colleges & Universities (fewer than 5,000 students)

• 15 Affordable Colleges (below national average of $16k/yr)

• 49 Community Colleges

• 28 Online Colleges

For many students, attending an in-state college or university continues to provide tuition benefits. The cost advantages they receive from attending a school in their state may be the deciding factor in pursuing a college degree. The convenience of a school within driving distance also factors into costs by providing locals with commuting as an alternative to expensive on-campus housing.

“Students today want more value from their college choices, which is why choosing an in-state education continues to be attractive. Rising costs are a staple of daily news stories. We want to shift the focus off expensive out-of-state schools and onto the best in-state schools each state has to offer its students,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and professor of physics at Wake Forest University.

Which colleges & universities in Illinois rank among the best overall?

(Listed alphabetically)

• Aurora University (Aurora)

• Benedictine University (Lisle)

• Bradley University (Peoria)

• Chicago State University (Chicago)

• Columbia College Chicago (Chicago)

• DePaul University (Chicago)

• Eastern Illinois University (Charleston)

• Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago)

• Illinois State University (Normal)

• Knox College (Galesburg)

• Lake Forest College (Lake Forest)

• Loyola University Chicago (Chicago)

• McKendree University (Lebanon)

• North Central College (Naperville)

• Northern Illinois University (Dekalb)

• Northwestern University (Evanston)

• Roosevelt University (Chicago)

• Southern Illinois University Carbondale (Carbondale)

• Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (Edwardsville)

• University of Chicago (Chicago)

• University of Illinois Chicago (Chicago)

• University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield)

• University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (Champaign)

• Western Illinois University (Macomb)

• Wheaton College (Wheaton)

Baseline eligibility for selection: four-year undergraduate degree offerings and full accreditation. Visit the link above to see where these schools rank, along with additional details about each school, as well as rankings of all other Illinois colleges & universities.

In addition to comprehensive Illinois rankings, AcademicInfluence.com also provides students with updated U.S. rankings for colleges & universities:

For even greater customization, students can filter results to meet 24 personalized criteria through the Custom College Rankings at the AcademicInfluence.com site.

Why do the rankings from AcademicInfluence.com outperform those from other ranking sites? The proprietary InfluenceRanking™ Engine—innovative machine-learning technology that measures a school’s influence through its students, faculty, staff, and alumni. By analyzing massive data sources such as Wikipedia, Crossref, and Semantic Scholar, the InfluenceRanking Engine creates a map of academic influence that provides students with reliable ranking results. See the AcademicInfluence.com About page for further details on the unique capabilities and advantages of this advanced technology.

“At a time when college rankings are under increasing scrutiny, AcademicInfluence.com stands behind our tech-driven rankings. Unlike some ranking sites, we’re not dependent on older, more subjective, and more game-able processes. We’ve pioneered better rankings for a better education,” says Macosko. “Not only will students find our rankings superior, but they’ll also benefit from our many helpful guides and our college selection tools. This collection of best-in-class resources is why students from around the world come to AcademicInfluence.com to find answers to their college-search questions.”

AcademicInfluence.com is the preeminent, technology-driven, academic rankings site dedicated to students, researchers, and inquirers from high school through college and beyond.