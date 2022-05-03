Arrest Made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the Second District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Monday, May 2, 2022, in the Second District. The offenses are listed below.

At approximately 8:42 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 3200 block of N Street, Northwest. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse CCN 22-061-065

At approximately 9:00 am, the suspect approached the victim near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street, Northwest. The suspect placed his arms on the victim’s shoulder and back area. The suspect then fled the scene. Simple Assault CCN 22-061-004

At approximately 9:20 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 2100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse CCN 22-061-158

On Monday, May 2, 2022, 42-year-old Charles Price, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.