Dynamico Space 3rd Mentor Feedback Session with IDEYA for potential Scaling in Silicon Valley through Partnerships
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamico Space, supported by the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco and the Philippine Trade & Investment Center Silicon Valley, held its 3rd mentor feedback session on 7 April 2022. The session was a collaboration with IDEYA, the first technology business incubator in Mindanao funded by the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) that aims to create a progressive entrepreneurial ecosystem through various community building activities and technology-based business support services to enable budding entrepreneurs in the region to fulfill their startup dreams.
The mentor feedback session was participated by Mr. JR Calanoc - Dynamico Space Co-founder & CEO, Ms. Nancy Hwang, Mentor Coordinator and Head of Customer Experience Geo Enterprise, Yanting Li - Advisor to Health Stack I.O, Mr. Ray Potter – CEO of Safelogic and an Angel Investor.
The following startups have identified real world problems and have come-up with innovative solutions that can be scaled beyond the Philippines:
1. Hyper Food Box: Climate change all pillars of food security, reducing crop yields in the tropics, raising food prices, reducing the nutritive value of some food, and disrupting food availability. Hyper Food box provide a business model establishing community food gardens developing a hyperlocal food network connecting the local farmers with businesses such as hospitals and restaurants, among others. The company has also integrated in PWDs in their business model.
2. Lesstics: There are 60+ billion plastics a year and only 5% is recycled, hence Lesstics have developed a process that turns single use plastics into insulator boards, roofing tiles, and more. They have won several awards from APEC Chile, the United Nations, and the British Council.
3. Sirena AI: 236,000 people die from drowning each year, the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death, and represent 8% of total global mortality. Moreso, 90% of drowning deaths are from low and middle-income countries. Sirena AI has developed a drowning detection technology technology that is not reliant on existing computer visual detection systems. It has a 99% drowning detection accuracy in 10 seconds.
About Dynamico Space
Dynamico Space is a flexible office and workspace located at the 3rd floor of the Philippine Center at 447 Sutter Street, San Francisco, right by the iconic Union Square. It also gives access to Philippine Startups to a virtual address in San Francisco as support for their growth and presence in the North American market.
Unique to Dynamico Space is its Virtual Team Service, which puts a spotlight on the Philippines as a leading global provider of IT and Business Process Management service. Dynamico provides access to back-office services to help teams get started and scale, helping companies focus on their core strengths by providing easy access to back-office services.
Dynamico has a variety of mentors across all different industries and stages of companies, on both sides of the table (founders and investors). Through mentors, companies will have access to people who understand Silicon Valley and how it works. They will be able to talk to people who have been through accelerator programs like YC, TechStars, or StarX and who can advise them on how best to grow and build their companies.
On June 2021, Dynamico Space entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Philippine Consulate General in San Francisco in the development of the “Philippines-Silicon Valley Startup Program”. The mentor feedback sessions aim to expand the network of Philippine startups, Regional Inclusive Innovation Centers (RIICs), and Philippine Technology Business Incubators (TBIs) and accelerators. Subsequent programs will aim to further advance Philippine startups’ skills with respect to the development of their pitch decks, presentation skills, and other insights for VC funding, among others,
Learn more about Dynamico Space at https://dynamico.space
May Nina Celynne Layug
