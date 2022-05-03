WORKPRO® Tools Brings CountryTime Lemonade No. 68 Car Back To Life For Throwback Weekend At Darlington
While Being Entered in NASCAR’s Paint Scheme Fan VoteTAMPA, FL, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Life Gives You Lemons, Make Lemonade. WORKPRO® Tools will be doing exactly that this weekend as they look to make their mark on NASCAR Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Throwback Weekend is the one weekend of the year where throwbacks make a comeback, as teams are tasked with running paint schemes that mimic previous ones and/or honor past drivers.
International tool brand, WORKPRO® Tools, is the primary sponsor of the No. 66 car this weekend, whose paint scheme is based off of NASCAR driver Bobby Hamilton’s No. 68 CountryTime Lemonade Car that he ran in the 90’s. Back then, Hamilton’s car was covered in vibrant yellow paint and hot pink numbers with “Country Time” spelled out on the hood, sides, and bumper of the car. This weekend, the MBM Motorsports No. 66 car will be wrapped in that same hot pink with yellow lettering that spells out “WORKPRO®”.
Already receiving recognition, the WORKPRO® No. 66 Car was entered in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Throwback Paint Scheme Fan Vote that leaves the decision for the best looking car in the hands of NASCAR fans. Voting is open until Thursday, May 5th at 5PM and can be found at https://www.darlingtonraceway.com/nxsthrowbackfanvote/.
For the past 25 years, WORKPRO® has been an industry leader in tool innovation, with their main focus being to instill a “Can Do” attitude in their “Weekend Warrior” customers while providing them with high quality, affordable, and dependable tools. This weekend at Darlington Raceway, they look to JJ Yeley of MBM Motorsports to carry that weekend warrior spirit to victory lane in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mahindra ROXOR 200 on Saturday, May 7th at 1:30PM.
About WORKPRO® Tools - Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. www.workproracing.com
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
Sydney Griner
AMG Sport
sgriner@amgsport.com