MOSS Partners with Lowe’s to Repair Chantilly High School Concessions Stand
MOSS partnered with Lowe’s Chantilly to provide the materials and labor needed to repair and update Fairfax County’s Chantilly High School’s concessions stand.
“Lowe’s Chantilly is a big believer in community outreach and the opportunity to help at Chantilly High School just made sense on so many levels.” ”CHANTILLY, VA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia’s premier remodeling company for over 20 years, recently partnered with Lowe’s Chantilly to provide the materials and labor needed to repair and update Fairfax County’s Chantilly High School’s concessions stand. Over the course of a week, MOSS professionals were able to build and replace the stand’s interior doors, countertops, and shelving as well as replace siding on all four sides, therefore allowing for future better security, more storage, and increased functionality for those who utilize the space.
— Josh Wilner, Lowe's Chantilly
Concessions stands at area public high schools generate much needed funds for school athletic groups and other organizations, as they rotate hosting duties during events and sports functions. These funds help groups attend conventions and competitions, or purchase uniforms, for example. After years of use, the Chantilly High School concessions stand had received damage and wear and tear both inside and out that needed to be repaired. The high school Athletic Boosters Club reached out to MOSS to ask for assistance, and, as part of MOSS’s commitment to the community via its non-profit, MOSS Mission, the repairs were undertaken by our team as a donation in-kind and further supported with the donation of the necessary materials from Lowe’s.
“We’re so grateful to both MOSS and Lowe’s for their donation of time, labor, and materials to make these repairs happen,” said Corey Bowerman, Activities Director at Chantilly High School, “The concessions stand will enjoy many more years of use and help so many students for years.”
“Lowe’s Chantilly is a big believer in community outreach, and the opportunity to help at Chantilly High School, which is part of our literal neighborhood, just made sense on so many levels,” said Josh Wilner of Lowe’s Chantilly.
In exchange for the repairs to the concessions stand, MOSS will receive recognition as a premier sponsor at Chantilly High School via its Booster Club through 2027.
XXX
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, basements and home services throughout Northern Virginia. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life.’ MOSS Building & Design has won consumer awards from Angie’s List for seven consecutive years and also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau as well as many industry building and design awards. Recent notable accolades include the 2022 PRO Mid-Atlantic Remodeler of the Year Awards in three categories, including two Grand Prize winning remodels, the 2021 NARI (National Association of the Remodeling Industry) Metro DC Capital CotY Award, 2021 Angie’s List Super Service Award, 2020 Chrysalis Regional Award for Kitchen Remodeling, 2021 Chrysalis Regional Award for Whole Home Renovation, and, for five years running, the NARI Metro DC CotY/PRO Mid Atlantic Award for outstanding commitment to community service.
MOSS Mission is the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates as the charitable outreach partner of MOSS Building & Design, Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland’s premier residential remodeling company. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission was established to further strengthen the community relations work that MOSS Building & Design has developed with local organizations since its founding over 20 years ago. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need. MOSS Mission routinely seeks out non-profit organizations that benefit veterans, women and children, and first responders, among others.
Mara Bauserman
MOSS Building $ Design
+1 3042793951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn