The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission reimplements saddle identification program

May 3, 2022

Contact: Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256 Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179 presssecretary@LDAF.la.gov

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission is reimplementing the saddle identification program. The Livestock Brand Commission will be conducting saddle microchip identification on Thursday, May 19, from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Red River Farm Supply located at 3229 Hwy 107 in Effie, La.

“Microchipping saddles is a unique identification tool which is invaluable if your saddle is lost or stolen,” said the LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “It is done in such a way that only you know it is there and can be read with a device. If your saddle is stolen, a Brand Officer could scan it to confirm it is yours. Otherwise, we have no way of proving the theft.”

Saddles are popular agriculture items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. Therefore, it is the intention of the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to provide all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. This effort to deter theft will be a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

The microchip identification program aims to identify and facilitate the return of property should it ever be stolen. The service is provided free to the public.

Additional dates and locations will be announced in the near future. Should there be any questions, please contact the Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.

