Gymdesk raises $120K to simplify gyms, dance studios, and martial arts schools’ operations

We look forward to seeing Gymdesk thrive given their extensive experience in this space, and their unique take on the product.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gymdesk, a SaaS company that provides modern management software to gyms, martial arts schools, and other fitness clubs, announced today it raised $120,000 from the TinySeed accelerator program.
The funding and TinySeed’s collaborative network will assist Gymdesk in its mission to help small business owners grow their gyms, martial arts schools, gymnastics clubs, and dance and yoga studios.
“Joining TinySeed gave us immediate access to a large pool of experience from founders of a similar type of company as ours,” said GymDesk founder Eran Galperin. “Drawing on their experience and expertise gives us a much more direct path to reach our goals.”
Gymdesk’s customers are largely small business owners, many of which have not operated a business before. As a result, they are strapped for time and saddled with many responsibilities.
Gymdesk’s management software enables these business owners to manage all their important back-office operations in one place instead of being scattered across specialized programs.
The platform helps business owners with billing, enrollment, digital waivers, member management, attendance, inventory, booking, marketing, and point-of-sale transactions. Through Gymdesk, business owners’ clients can sign up for memberships via a tablet or online, pay for their membership dues, sign documents, and more.
Thanks to Gymdesk’s time savings and management help, its small business customers are able to focus on growing their business and provide clients with quality experiences. On average, Gymdesk customers grow their revenue by 80 percent within the first year of using its software.
During pandemic lockdowns, the company helped many of its customers stay afloat by pivoting to add online training features and the ability to manage capacity via bookings. The vast majority of gyms using Gymdesk’s platform survived and thrived during COVID-19 lockdowns, Galperin said.
“The Gymdesk team has impressed us with their determination to help small business owners,” said Rob Walling, General Partner at TinySeed. “We look forward to seeing Gymdesk thrive given their extensive experience in this space and their unique take on the product.”
Galperin is both a software development and martial arts veteran. In addition to starting several tech businesses, Galperin has been a developer for more than 20 years and has been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for more than 15 years. With Gymdesk, he was able to combine two passions: martial arts and building technology that can help others.
About Gymdesk: Founded by Eran Galperin, GymDesk’s software helps gyms and martial arts schools grow with simple tools for billing, enrollment, member management, and marketing features. It’s been picked as the category leader based on user reviews on Capterra and GetApp, popular software comparison websites, for 2 years running.
About TinySeed: TinySeed is an early-stage investment fund and remote accelerator program that has invested in more than 60 fast-growing, B2B SaaS companies.
