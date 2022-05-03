BeachLife Festival And Volume.com Announce Event’s First-Ever Live Stream

Volume.com Partners with BeachLife Festival to Present Live Stream

Streamed Performances Include Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy, Black Pumas, Lord Huron, Stone Temple Pilots & More

REDONDO BEACH, CA, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 13, 14, and 15, music fans from around the world will have the chance to watch nearly 30 performances from top music artists streaming live from BeachLife Festival--Southern California’s premier coastal live music, art, and culinary experience celebrating beach culture--on the waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA. The free BeachLife Festival Live Stream powered by Volume.com will feature performances from Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, Steve Miller Band, 311, Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy, Black Pumas, Lord Huron, Stone Temple Pilots, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Cold War Kids, and many more.

The live stream launches Friday, May 13 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time with BeachLife’s own Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist/author) performing on the festival’s Royal Caribbean LowTide Stage. The BeachLife Festival Live Stream will feature full performances from artists appearing on the Subaru Pacific HighTide Stage and Royal Caribbean LowTide Stage, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content all weekend long.

To join the live stream on May 13, 14, and 15, visit www.beachlifefestival.com or https://volume.com/beachlifefestival

BeachLife Festival’s eclectic beach-focused music lineup features more than 55 top artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae and more. While music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, those who attend in-person can also enjoy the Daou SideStage Experience, which provides foodies the opportunity to be seated on stage (literally) and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform. A limited number of tickets for BeachLife Festival and reservations for the Daou SideStage Experience are still available at www.BeachLifeFestival.com.

The schedule of BeachLife Festival performances that will be included in the BeachLife Festival Live Stream powered by Volume.com is as follows

(subject to change):

Friday, May 13

Subaru Pacific HighTide Stage & Royal Caribbean LowTide Stage

9:00 PM - Weezer

7:35 PM - 311

6:15 PM - Black Pumas

5:00 PM - Cold War Kids

4:00 PM - Milky Chance

3:00 PM - Cannons

2:00 PM - Atlas Genius

1:00 PM - Jim Lindberg (of Pennywise)

Saturday, May 14

Subaru Pacific HighTide Stage & Royal Caribbean LowTide Stage

8:50 PM - The Smashing Pumpkins

7:25 PM - Vance Joy

6:20 PM - Stone Temple Pilots

5:20 PM - Capital Cities

4:20 PM - Michael Franti & Spearhead

3:20 PM - Matisyahu

2:20 PM - Donavon Frankenreiter

1:20 PM - The Record Company

12:20 PM - Sugar Ray

11:20 AM - Magic!

Sunday, May 15

Subaru Pacific HighTide Stage & Royal Caribbean LowTide Stage

7:30 PM - Steve Miller Band

6:05 PM - Sheryl Crow

5:00 PM - Lord Huron

4:00 PM - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

3:00 PM - UB40 feat. Ali Campbell

2:00 PM - Devon Allman Project feat. Samantha Fish & Ivan Neville

1:00 PM - Ozomatli

12:00 PM - Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

11:10 AM - ALO

BeachLife Festival is a boutique, family-friendly destination event that debuted in 2019 and focuses on philanthropy, as well as eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives. Based on the success of the 2019 and sold-out 2021 events, Forbes has dubbed BeachLife “the little festival that could.”

Volume.com is a streaming platform where artists, musicians, beatmakers, podcasters, and comedians can make connections, interact with fans, and be heard.

BeachLife Festival partners include: Subaru Pacific, Royal Caribbean International, DAOU Family Estates, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Tequila Herradura, KROQ, JACK FM, Kinecta, and more

BeachLife Festival is located at 137 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.

Website: www.BeachLifeFestival.com

Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/BeachLifeFestivalLive

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BeachLifeFest

Instagram: @beachlifefestival

About BeachLife Festival: BeachLife Festival debuted in 2019 and is Southern California’s premier multi-day live music, art, and culinary experience, held on the beach in the South Bay of Los Angeles County. We were lucky enough to grow up in Southern California on the beach, surfing, hanging out with sand between our toes, vibing with friends and living the beach life. Our culture celebrates the power and the beauty of the ocean and coastal resources -- our waves, wind, smell of sea salt, beaches, sand, and wildlife that call this their home. BeachLife Festival features music acts on four stages, DAOU SideStage high-end dining with well-known celebrity chefs, a silent auction benefiting BeachLife’s primary charities, and multiple surf and skateboarding components. BeachLife Festival was co-founded by Allen Sanford and Rob Lissner, along with Brand Director and SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author).

About Volume: At Volume.com, we understand that the live music experience is about more than just the music. It's about the connection between artist and fan. That's why we've created a unique platform that allows fans to connect with artists and other fans from all over the world. Whether you're attending BeachLife Festival or streaming one of the many live performances from your living room, you'll be able to connect with the artists you love and engage with their music in real-time. Volume.com is more than just a streaming service; it's a community of music lovers who are passionate about supporting the growth of the creators they love.

BeachLife Festival Publicity Contacts

Kristine Ashton-Magnuson / Ashton-Magnuson Media, kristine@am-media.net, (818) 996-2496

Selena Fragassi / Ashton-Magnuson Media, selena@fr-pr.net, (847) 942-3093

BeachLife Marketing Contact

Katie Henley, Katie@thebeachlifefestival.com

BeachLife Festival Philanthropy Contact

Tammy Saunt, Tammy@thebeachlifefestival.com

BeachLife Partnerships & Cabana Suites Contact

Courtney Jamieson, sales@thebeachlifefestival.com

Volume Publicity Contact

Ariel Hyatt / Cyber PR, Ah@cyberpr.com

Volume.com Presents BeachLife Festival