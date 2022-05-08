Gas Separation Operator PTTGSP Selects Antea Asset Integrity Management Software with Risk Based Inspection RBI and IOW

Antea's Mechanical integrity Software Chosen in Collaboration with Qualitech for Digital Transformation, Mechanical Integrity of Facilities

PADUA, ITALY, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTTGSP, a major operator in Thailand for the separation of various hydrocarbon components of natural gas, has selected Antea’s asset integrity management (AIM) software in collaboration with Qualitech for the digital transformation and mechanical integrity of its facilities. PTTGSP sought a reliable AIM provider with robust risk based inspection (RBI) and integrity operating windows (IOW) solutions to manage the integrity of its facilities, which boast a combined 2,870 MMscfd in processing capacity. The software will also be utilized to manage inspection data management of the company’s waste water treatment plant, CWWTP.

Antea’s AIM software was selected as the most suitable due to its technically advanced solution, competitive pricing, flexible platform, and capacity for configuration according to the client’s requirements. This project will help to expedite the digitalization of plants and facilities in the area while providing users and operators digital access to organized data for easy visualization of the health of their assets. Operators can expect significant reductions in time and cost to find and act upon data, optimizing decision making to guarantee safety and operational efficiency.

About Antea

Antea specializes in highly flexible RBI-driven asset integrity management software solutions with 3D digital twin integration. Since 1989, Antea has supplied services with highly flexible software to ensure that businesses are equipped with the most advanced technologies. The company’s philosophy is built around delivering a sustainable database at the forefront of digital innovation in an economically feasible way. Protecting clients’ investments is paramount.