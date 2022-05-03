Gathering the Hospitality Community June 8th in New York to Talk Investment in Independent and Boutique Hotels
Hoteliers and investors will congregate in New York City’s Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom June 8 to be immersed in the evolving world of boutique hotel investment.
Being back in New York for our first in-person event since 2020 is truly a blessing, Our team and Program Planning Committee did an outstanding job at organizing a stellar and relevant agenda.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top minds create a unique agenda for the 10th annual Boutique Hotel Investment Conference
— Frances Kiradjian, CEO, BLLA
Los Angeles - May 3, 2022 - The Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) is returning to the live stage with the 10th annual Boutique Hotel Investment Conference on June 8, 2022. The boutique community will congregate in New York City’s Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom to be immersed in the evolving world of boutique hotel investment. Top experts and visionaries will come together to share tools and strategies that will help the boutique sector flourish within a multi-faceted era of travel and hospitality.
Taking the stage are icons like Ian Schrager - The Ian Schrager Company, Arash Azarbarzin - Highgate, Gilda Perez-Alvarado - JLL Hotels & Hospitality, James Bermingham - Virgin Hotels, and Amanda Hite - STR. The roster of leaders includes forward-thinking owners, investors, and developers who will spark discussion about why boutique hotels are the most lucrative investment in hospitality.
“Being back in New York for our first in-person event since 2020 is truly a blessing,” stated Frances Kiradjian, Founder & CEO of BLLA. “Our team and Program Planning Committee did an outstanding job at organizing a stellar and relevant agenda. We are grateful to our sponsors and speakers for their continuing support of the global BLLA community through thick and thin over the past 2 years. We can’t wait to welcome you back to the city for 2022 and raise a toast to our resilience and hospitality passion.”
This one-day event (register now) is packed with the most engaging sessions includes various content and networking opportunities categorized into segments that embody the going-forward strategy for the most coveted sector in hospitality:
Meet the Industry’s Top Companies in the Trade Show Hall
Opening Remarks - Boutique v. Lifestyle - Recovery Outlook - Investing Authentically
The Foundations - Operations - Development - Branded Boutique - Equity - Debt
Lunch and Trade Show Hall
The Framework - Labor - Investment Strategies + Structuring a Deal - Valuations + Capital Markets - Food & Beverage - Investor Relations - Technology Innovation - The Future of Crypto and the Metaverse in Hospitality
Closing Remarks - Keynote with Ian Schrager - The After-Party
By gathering top minds in the boutique hospitality space, this event empowers the independent and boutique sectors and supports a future of growth and prosperity. The day’s curriculum is particularly engaging with session formats such as case studies, keynotes, debates, think tanks, in-person networking, and more.
Headline Sponsors include Greenberg Traurig, Lutron Electronics, Nestle Premium Waters, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, Stayntouch, Olympia Hotel Management, Jurny, Marsh McLennan, EV Hotel Group, StayBoutique, and Boutique Money Group. Boutique and Lifestyle Sponsors include A1 American and Mews, and Supporting Sponsors include Hotel Business, The Company Dime, The Lodging Conference, Hospitality Design, Boutique Hotelier, Hotel Online, Hotel Management, Boutique Design, LODGING, Today’s Hotelier, Hotel News Now, Hotel Executive, and Travel Daily News. The lanyards are being sponsored by World Cinema, and the goodie bag sponsor is RENWIL Hospitality.
Companies speaking include: Highgate, Virgin Hotels, STR, Viceroy Hotel Group, Ian Schrager Company, BLLA, Greenberg Traurig, Nestle Premium Waters, World Cinema, JLL Hotels & Hospitality, Accor, Dream Hotel Group, EDITION Hotels, Choice Hotels International, Stayntouch, Aethos Hotels, citizenM, Bridgeton Holdings, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, JF Capital Advisors, Selina, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, HEI Hotels & Resorts, Baker Hostetler, The Vonne Group, EOS Hospitality, She Has a Deal, KHP Capital Partners, Jurny, Marsh McLennan, edyn, Dovetail + Co, Montage International, HVS, Sage Hospitality Group, Ten Five Hospitality, Hodges Ward Elliott, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Prospect Ridge.
About the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) - Founded in 2009, the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA) is the official association for the world’s top visionaries in the boutique lifestyle industry. Membership with the BLLA includes not just a strengthened sense of community—it offers all the resources necessary for small and independent businesses to thrive in this growing sector, including access to distribution channels, marketing tools, webinars, white papers, reports about the evolving boutique landscape, and more. The organization promotes connection, education, and advocacy. As a pioneer in forecasting the boutique movement, the BLLA’s network has grown beyond its hotel foundation to welcome more passionate entrepreneurs, businesses, and purveyors that amplify the boutique lifestyle. BLLA is a catalyst for trends and the future of boutique. blla.org
