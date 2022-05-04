High Praise From Satisfied Patients Earns Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of CT Its 13th Talk Award
With the highest possible patient satisfaction rating every year since 2010, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has earned its 13th Talk Award.
Our patients come from far and wide to experience the exceptional care we offer.”HAMDEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its high-tech, cutting-edge dental service, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut has also been honored for patient service and satisfaction.
— Dr. Aaron M. Gross
What began as a neighborhood practice in 2001 has grown into a widely known and respected boutique cosmetic and general dental practice. Founder Aaron M. Gross, DMD, says, “Our goal is to provide comprehensive dental care for you and your family in a comfortable, relaxed and state-of-the-art environment. Our patients come from far and wide to experience the exceptional care we offer. Our team is approachable, and we work to ensure each patient is given the individual attention required and deserved.”
A benefit of the practice is that patients don’t need to hunt down a specialist every time they need a different dental procedure. The Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut team has undergone advanced coursework and training to provide specialized treatments like dental implants, crowns in a day, and root canal therapy right here in its office.
The most cutting-edge dental practice in the area, Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry provides patients with the most advanced materials, techniques and equipment available. Whether it’s new techniques for teeth whitening or immediate implants, Dr. Gross is known for finding and implementing the most technologically advanced services for his patients, which ultimately provides for a remarkable patient experience. “We offer all dental services for our pediatric to our geriatric patients, enabling families to be cared for their entire lives,” he says.
However, Dr. Gross and his team are not only concerned with providing the most technologically advanced care. Providing patient-focused care is at the heart of everything they do.
“Every patient has unique needs, so we strive to provide high-quality, personalized service,” says Dr. Gross. “At our office, you are treated with compassion and respect for your time and individual concerns. If there is anything we can do to make patients more comfortable, we tell them to ask.”
“What sets our practice apart is our willingness to go the extra mile for patients,” adds Dr. Gross. “We are a concierge practice, and we smoothly coordinate the patients’ services with our specialists, making appointments in those offices, utilizing electronic records and managing insurance information. This level of service and communication enables our patients to have a comprehensive dental experience that thoroughly addresses their needs.”
To continue ensuring patients’ needs are met daily, Dr. Gross has added two additional dentists to his team: Dr. Nicole B. Becker and Dr. Dominic Gambino. They bring the same level of high-quality, high-care treatment to each and every patient.
“Dr. Gross is an excellent dentist,” says patient Robert J. “He puts your mind at ease from the very beginning of your office visit. He is very talented, and I am amazed how he can complete a crown procedure in about an hour. The staff at his office is very competent and friendly. I feel very comfortable having him as my dentist.”
Patient Craig W. also has high praise for the practice. “Dr. Gross and all his staff are awesome and extremely patient focused. Me and my family always have a great experience. I have lived in various countries all over the world, and Dr. Gross is the best dentist I have ever had. I met with Dr. Becker on my last visit, and she was very friendly and engaging and is a great addition to the practice.”
Cosmetic & Implant Dentistry of Connecticut is located at 1240 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. For more information, call 203-601-7715 or go online to www.cidct.com. Visit the practice’s Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/cosmetic-and-implant-dentistry-of-ct.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards were created by The Research Company to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses and help those businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those businesses that receive a 4- or 5-star rating will earn The Talk Award. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
