Celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month and the Maine Department of Education joins organizations across the United States in paying tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success.

Find resources, stories, and online events to support teachers on this webpage sponsored by the Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

More Resources: