On 04/25/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped William Tarbox (29) of Saco on the ME Turnpike southbound in Portland. He had been traveling 89 mph in a posted 50 mph active construciton zone. He was charged with Criminal Speed.

On 04/25/2022, Cpl. Physic summonsed Donald Mitchell for OAS and Suspended Registration due to tolls.

On 04/26/2022, Cpl. Cote stopped Nicholas Tarvers (36) of Westbrook northbound in Saco. His ME Driver’s License was found to be suspended. He had active bail conditions and an arrest warrant for failing to appear on a driving while suspended charge as well as a drug charge. He was charged with Operating after Suspension, Possession of a Suspended License, and Violation of Conditions of Release. His vehicle was towed away.

On 4/29/2022, Tr. Ellis stopped Mark Barrett (56) of Lewiston for speeding and improper lane use on the ME turnpike northbound in South Portland. His passenger, Lisa Parisi-Baribeau (37) of Lewiston, was found to have a warrant for her arrest. She was arrested and transported to Cumberland County Jail. Tr. Bourdelais assisted.

On 04/29/2022, Tr. Bourdelais assisted with a traffic stop on the turnpike in Falmouth. Upon further investigation, the operator was identified as Troy Beaulieu. Beaulieu appeared to be under the influence. He was put through field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. The vehicle was towed and the operator was taken to a local police department where he was administered an intoxilyzer test. The results were over the legal limit. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence.