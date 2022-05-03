Providence Business News Names Custom Computer Specialists as a Best Places to Work in Rhode Island.
For the fourth year in a row, Custom Computer Specialists has been named a Best Place to Work in Rhode Island.
We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries’ best and brightest talent”LINCOLN, RI, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (Custom), formerly Unicom Technology Group, a leading IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce that they have been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island for the fourth year in a row. This program was created by Providence Business News and Best Companies Group.
— Suzanne McLaughlin
This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Rhode Island, benefiting the economy, workforce, and businesses in the state of Rhode Island. The list is made up of 69 companies.
To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:
• Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;
• Be a publicly or privately held business;
• Have a facility in the state of Rhode Island;
• Have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of Rhode Island;
• Must be in business a minimum of one year.
“For the fourth year in a row, I am so proud of our team. Custom has been providing technology services to support the goals of school districts, city and state agencies and organizations throughout the Northeast for over forty years. We could never have achieved this success without attracting the industries’ best and brightest talent.” said Suzanne McLaughlin, Vice President and General Manager at Custom Computer Specialists.
“As the President of the HI-IQ division at Custom, we work with interventional radiology departments throughout the country, which are still dealing with the after effects of the pandemic,” said Emily DeMerchant, President, HI-IQ. “It is a testament to the resiliency of this team that we have once again been placed on this prestigious list.
Companies from Rhode Island entered the two-part survey process to determine the 2022 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.
The final rankings will be revealed at an in-person event on June 8th at the Crowne Plaza.
About Custom Computer Specialists
Since its founding in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists has been helping public and private sector clients perform better. Recognized throughout the Northeast as a premier business and IT solutions provider they are committed to improving their clients’ competitive advantage, financial performance and their ability to deliver value. They offer an extensive range of services including consulting, technology and outsourcing solutions that are designed to align IT to their clients’ strategic objectives and to maximize their IT investments. To learn more about their client-centric solutions please contact them at 800-598-8989 or visit www.customonline.com.
