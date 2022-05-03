Akshaya Patra Foundation USA launches its first ever NFTs with Abris.io to help feed 1.8 million children daily in India

Akshaya Patra and Abris.io NFT launch

Akshaya Patra Foundation USA (AP USA), world’s largest NGO School Meal program, partners with Abris.io, to feed 1.8 million children daily in India, using NFTs

ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, one of the largest school lunch providers in the world, is pleased to announce a new partnership with, Massachusetts-based, Abris.io as AP USA declared their first offering of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) at their New England gala on May 1st, 2022. By using NFTs, Akshaya Patra is setting a precedent to harness the full potential of technologies to effect positive change.

Through the organization’s flagship Midday Meal program, this new partnership will address low school enrollment & attendance rates; low socialization rates between different castes and poor nutrition for some of the most underserved children in India.

Akshaya Patra and Abris.io announced the launch of 6 NFTs priced between $20 and $50,000, each serving a specific cause. For more information on these NFTs and how to own them while supporting a noble cause, please visit akshayapatra.abris.io.

Priya Samant, Abris.io CEO and Co-Founder said, “It is our honor and privilege to get an opportunity to support a great organization like Akshaya Patra, to propel its vision of ensuring that hunger is never a barrier to a child’s education. NFTs are community-driven; by using the innovative medium of NFTs for fundraising, nonprofits can reach out to a global user base and build strong communities for their cause.

“We are really excited to partner with Abris.io, a leading utility NFT company, to raise funds for Akshaya Patra. This initiative enhances our ability to raise funds from a diversified portfolio of funding opportunities, enabling us to support the 1.8 million underserved Indian children going to school this year.” said Navin Goel, Akshaya Patra Foundation USA, CEO.

About Akshaya Patra USA

Established in 2000, The Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious school lunches to over 1.8 million children in over 20,000 schools through 61 kitchens in 14 states and 2 Union Territories in India. It costs only $20 to feed a child for an entire school year. In 2006, the Akshaya Patra Foundation USA was formed as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The foundation is headquartered in Los Angeles, California and supports the Akshaya Patra mission by raising funds and awareness in the United States.

For more information contact:

contact@apusa.org

About Abris.io

Abris.io enables innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs as either part of an exclusive collection or having an Omni store, and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.

Abris.io also provides NFTs-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, political campaigns, social impact initiatives, brands and enterprises to mint/auction their NFTs as well.

Abris.io creates a sustainable NFT marketplace by using Algorand, the greenest Blockchain. At Abris.io we are democratizing the world of NFTs by empowering and building a creative economy. For more information, visit https://abris.io/