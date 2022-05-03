Submit Release
Family-Owned Cannabis Brand RR Brothers Gummies Now Available Across Arizona

The company launched its product line of THC-infused gummies at Sticky Saguaro, The Mint, Ponderosa, and Oasis dispensaries throughout Arizona.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RR Brothers, a cannabis edibles brand, today announced the expansion of their product line to the Arizona market. RR Brothers THC-infused gummies are now available in twelve different flavors for recreational and medical purchase at Sticky Saguaro, The Mint, Ponderosa, and Oasis dispensaries throughout Arizona.

Established in 2020, RR Brothers has emerged as a top-selling edibles brand out of the midwest and is available at over 300 dispensaries in Oklahoma. The company is led by twin brothers with over a 100-year family legacy of candy making, bringing true confection to the cannabis industry.

RR Brothers gummies come in a variety of classic fruit flavors with low and high-dose THC offerings. All products are pectin based, gluten free, vegan, and formulated with quality ingredients to ensure a stable shelf life.

“We are thrilled to expand to the Arizona market and bring consumers a gummy that is refreshingly different,” said Roberto Laposse, CEO and co-founder of RR Brothers. “Our candy making background and our knowledge in cannabis, creates the perfect formula for a great tasting, effective product.”

According to data analytics firm Headset, gummies accounted for nearly $1 billion in retail sales last year and captured 70 percent of the edibles category across six recreational markets. In this highly competitive environment, RR Brothers’ confectionery approach has allowed the brand to flourish, prioritizing flavor and sensory appeal. Additionally, RR Brothers has tailored its product recipes and formulations for the daily supplement user. By utilizing endogenous compounds that naturally occur in the human body, RR Brothers produces a clean and consistent experience with onset effects in 15-30 minutes of consumption.

RR Brothers will release limited-edition seasonal flavors throughout the year and plans to enter several new markets in 2023.

To learn more visit RRBrothersgroup.com and follow on social media @RRBrothersUSA.

About RR Brothers

Established in 2020, RR Brothers is an authorized cannabis edibles company headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma. The company is led by twin brothers with over a 100-year family legacy of candy making, bringing true confection to the cannabis industry. RR Brothers’ THC-infused gummies are pectin based, vegan, gluten free, and made with only natural ingredients and preservatives. The brand offers twelve classic flavors and limited-edition seasonal varieties. Hand crafted for the daily supplement consumer, RR Brothers is dedicated to providing a clean and consistent cannabis experience for patients and adult consumers by utilizing endogenous compounds to complement naturally occurring compounds in the human body. RR Brothers’ products are available for purchase in Oklahoma, Arizona, and additional markets by 2023. To learn more, visit rrbrothersgroup.com and follow on social media @RRBrothersUSA.

