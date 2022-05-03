Microbe Formulas Supports Cancer Survivors, Fighters, and Their Families in Flock Cancer Street Stroll

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Health and Wellness Company Sponsors Local Flock Cancer Idaho Charity Walk

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 7th, Boise residents will flood Harrison Boulevard for the second annual “Flock Cancer Street Stroll” in support of Treasure Valley cancer programs, survivors, fighters, and their families.

This year, local Meridian health company Microbe Formulas has the opportunity to be a ‘Flamingo Sponsor’ for the event. Microbe Formulas and Flock Cancer Idaho share many similarities when it comes to their core values and ‘People First’ mentality while supporting the Treasure Valley.

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications, says, “We are so honored that Microbe has the opportunity to support such a great cause and aid in positively impacting the Treasure Valley. This will definitely be the first of many events that we support from this meaningful organization.”

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll began in 2021 when the Susan G. Komen organization announced they would no longer host an event in Boise. Leslie Scantling and her mother, Barbara Rhoades, both treasured the annual event to come together with their friends, family, and fellow breast cancer survivors to celebrate survivorship. That is when the duo began planning their own tradition — the pink, flamingo-themed Flock Cancer Street Stroll along Boise’s historic Harrison Boulevard.

Leslie Scantling, breast cancer survivor and founder of Flock Cancer Idaho, explains, “I want to keep the event going because it is something that ties us together so much more than mother and daughter. We get to just hug each other and say, ‘You know, I’m really glad you are still here.’”

Participants will be able to stroll on their own timeframe up and down Harrison Boulevard, while enjoying homeowners’ decorations along the street, sponsor booths, and other cheerful supporters. Microbe team members will be on-site with their booth, which will include fun activities and prizes, all in celebration of cancer survivors, fighters, and their families.

“With both the Flock Cancer Stroll and Mother’s Day taking place this weekend, this is the perfect way to show our support towards all of the incredible women in the community,” shares Mackenzie Hendricks, Director of Content for Microbe Formulas. “I look forward to adding to this valuable cause.”

Those looking to register for the Flock Cancer Street Stroll can fill out the registration form here. If you would like to learn more about the Flock Cancer Idaho Charity, please visit their website.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company and leader in foundational health. With their all-natural ingredients and cutting-edge proprietary technology, Microbe facilitates health journeys, all in the hopes of saying “Welcome to the real you.”

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

