Florida PSC Approves 904 Area Code Relief Plan

TALLAHASSEE — To extend the supply of available telephone numbers, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) approved adding a new area code to the existing 904 area code region, through an overlay plan. The new area code will serve the same geographic boundaries as the current 904 area code, which is expected to run out of numbers in 2024. “Northeast Florida continues to grow at a resounding pace, a tribute to its thriving communities and beautiful beaches,” said PSC Chairman Andrew Fay. “With popularity comes the need to meet the demand for new and additional phone lines. To meet that demand, we are approving a new area code that will replenish the supply of numbers to this area.” Existing customers will keep their current phone numbers; however, new customers, or customers adding additional lines, may receive the new area code. An approved 13-month implementation schedule will allow six months for network preparation and six months for permissive 10-digit local dialing and customer education. Residents will need to dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number to make local calls. Phone numbers in Florida and throughout the United States are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). In October 2021, NANPA forecasted a need for 904 area code relief. An industry meeting was held in January 2022, and NANPA filed a petition with the PSC in February 2022 favoring the “all-services distributed overlay plan.” A virtual public workshop was held on March 23, 2022, by PSC staff to educate and receive input from affected customers. The 904 area code began servicing the Northeastern portion of Florida in 1965. The 904 area code has approached exhaustion before which resulted in a geographical split of the region and introduction of the 352 and 850 area codes. The last 904 geographic split occurred in 2001, which created the 386 NPA. Currently, the 904 area code serves Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Middleburg, Yulee, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and other smaller communities. For more information, residents can contact their local telephone carrier or call the PSC’s customer assistance line at 1-800-342-3552. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.