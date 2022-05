Our Short Film News Awards now from Berlin, Milan, Dallas, Vienna, Rome for this Spring Season in 2022.

Berlin Semi-Finalist SACCO&VANZETTI: BURN

We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work: Berlin, Bali, Vienna, Kurdistan, Seattle, Florida, Austin, Texas, Philly, and Paris.

We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work !!!” — Film Freeway

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtsPRunlimited, Inc . Making Arts News across the Globe in 2022 via Film Freeway.All our programs are made possible, in part, by charitable gifts, and other pro-bono support. We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 for our Award winning work in NYC.Our Sophocles won an AWARD at Sweet Democracy Film Festival in Rome, yesterday for DEATH OF HERCULES. This was our Fourth Award including Best Actress for Ellen Lanese, Outstanding Achievement as well for design by Jennifer Long, Direction by Daniel P Quinn, and Ms. Lanese. Honorable Mention from Erbil, Iraq to Paris, and Bali, Indonesia as Best Director. Rarely seen or produced we thank Sophocles for his play THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS where the Death of Hercules unfolds.Death of HerculesfromSophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,Award Winner in May, 2022August 25, 2021, Best Actress Ellen LaneseOutstanding Achievement:Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Directed by Daniel P QuinnBCIFF< Paris, France.4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.Death of Hercules, January 3, 2022Finalist for Best Director: Award winner Daniel P Quinn.Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.Best Actress Ellen LaneseOutstanding Achievement:Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Daniel P QuinnKIIFF, Kurdistan, Erbil, Iraq.Death of Hercules, September 21, 2021Honorable Mention, Best Actress Ellen LanesCongratulations!SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!Semi-FinalistDallas Movie Awards Festival5/12/22You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!Semi-Finalist5/10/22Vienna Indie Short Film FestivalBerlin Shorts AwardSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!May 5, 2022Semi-Finalist: Best Ensemble ActingEllen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo.Seattle Movie AwardsSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!Semi-Finalist, April 10, 2022Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!April 9, 2022Award Winner: Best Director Daniel P Quinn.8 & Halfilm Awards, Rome,SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!April 7, 2022: Selected: Narrative Short in Festival.Milan Arthouse Film AwardsSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!April 6, 2022; NomineeRoma Shorts, ItalyMarch 10, 2022: Semi-FinalistPhiladelphia World Film FestvialFebruary 21, 2022, FinalistRed Moon Film Festival (NYC)SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!Selected December 28, 2021: Best Male Director Daniel P Quinn.Swedish International Film FestivalSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!December 7, 2021: Finalist Best DocumentaryCertificate of Achievement.Florida ShortsSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!December 20, 2021: Semi-Finalist Experimental FilmArt Gallery Film FestivalSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!November 20, 2021: Best Narrative Short: India and NYC.Austin International Art FestivalSACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!August 15, 2021, Austin, Texas, Best Narrative.Beyond the Curve InternationalFilm Festival, Paris, France.SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!December 24, 2020Finalist Award: Certificate for Excellence.ArtsPRunlimited, IncDEATH OF HERCULESviaSophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHISandSacco & Vanzetti: BURN !!!.We can offer programs with film introductions. Questions and answers follow. Approximately 60 minutes with book signing as well.Award winning short films with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI:A Narrative LongpoemFor more details Contact us at 973-482-0747.The United States of Europe ?Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.DPQuinn | New JerseyActually with the departure of the UK, a United States of Europe is more feasible including Ireland, Scotland, the Baltics etc. With the Euro as a National currency, IT might even proceed.View your comment