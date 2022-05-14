Our Short Film News Awards now from Berlin, Milan, Dallas, Vienna, Rome for this Spring Season in 2022.

Berlin Semi-Finalist

SACCO&VANZETTI: BURN

We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work: Berlin, Bali, Vienna, Kurdistan, Seattle, Florida, Austin, Texas, Philly, and Paris.

We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work !!!”
— Film Freeway
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc . Making Arts News across the Globe in 2022 via Film Freeway.

All our programs are made possible, in part, by charitable gifts, and other pro-bono support. We have worked with Fractured Atlas since 2014 for our Award winning work in NYC.

Our Sophocles won an AWARD at Sweet Democracy Film Festival in Rome, yesterday for DEATH OF HERCULES. This was our Fourth Award including Best Actress for Ellen Lanese, Outstanding Achievement as well for design by Jennifer Long, Direction by Daniel P Quinn, and Ms. Lanese. Honorable Mention from Erbil, Iraq to Paris, and Bali, Indonesia as Best Director. Rarely seen or produced we thank Sophocles for his play THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS where the Death of Hercules unfolds.

Death of Hercules
from
Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS.
Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,
Award Winner in May, 2022

August 25, 2021, Best Actress Ellen Lanese
Outstanding Achievement:
Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Directed by Daniel P Quinn
BCIFF< Paris, France.

4th Dimension Independent Film Festival, Bali, Indonesia.
Death of Hercules, January 3, 2022
Finalist for Best Director: Award winner Daniel P Quinn.
Beyond the Curve International Film Festival, Paris, France.

Best Actress Ellen Lanese
Outstanding Achievement:
Jennifer Long (Design), Ellen Lanese, Daniel P Quinn

KIIFF, Kurdistan, Erbil, Iraq.
Death of Hercules, September 21, 2021
Honorable Mention, Best Actress Ellen Lanes

Congratulations!
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist
Dallas Movie Awards Festival

5/12/22
You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway!
Semi-Finalist
﻿5/10/22
Vienna Indie Short Film Festival

Berlin Shorts Award
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
May 5, 2022
Semi-Finalist: Best Ensemble Acting
Ellen Lanese, Paul Parente and Anthony Spaldo.


Seattle Movie Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
Semi-Finalist, April 10, 2022


Sweet Democracy Film Awards, Rome,
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 9, 2022
Award Winner: Best Director Daniel P Quinn.

8 & Halfilm Awards, Rome,

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 7, 2022: Selected: Narrative Short in Festival.


Milan Arthouse Film Awards
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!
April 6, 2022; Nominee

Roma Shorts, Italy
March 10, 2022: Semi-Finalist

Philadelphia World Film Festvial
February 21, 2022, Finalist

Red Moon Film Festival (NYC)

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

Selected December 28, 2021: Best Male Director Daniel P Quinn.



Swedish International Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 7, 2021: Finalist Best Documentary

Certificate of Achievement.



Florida Shorts

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 20, 2021: Semi-Finalist Experimental Film



Art Gallery Film Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

November 20, 2021: Best Narrative Short: India and NYC.



Austin International Art Festival

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

August 15, 2021, Austin, Texas, Best Narrative.



Beyond the Curve International

Film Festival, Paris, France.

SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!!

December 24, 2020

Finalist Award: Certificate for Excellence.



ArtsPRunlimited, Inc


DEATH OF HERCULES

via

Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS

and

Sacco & Vanzetti: BURN !!!.



We can offer programs with film introductions. Questions and answers follow. Approximately 60 minutes with book signing as well.

﻿

Award winning short films with Anthony Spaldo, Ellen Lanese and Paul Parente under my direction.



Daniel Gabriel, Author SACCO & VANZETTI:

A Narrative Longpoem



For more details Contact us at 973-482-0747.











Our Short Film News Awards now from Berlin, Milan, Dallas, Vienna, Rome for this Spring Season in 2022.

