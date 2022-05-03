Hhemp.co Expands Product Offering With Launch of New Product Category at 2022 CHAMPS East Coast Show

Hhemp.co Moonrocks Hhemp.co Gelato

Find CEO Bao Le at Booth 312 to check out their new terpene-infused CBD hemp flower coated in CBG kief, to be released as moonrocks, prerolls and blunts.

HAYWARD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hhemp.co (“Hhemp.co” or “The Company”), a leading contract manufacturing company and premium hemp brand, announced CEO Dr. Bao Le will be attending the CHAMPS event in Atlantic City to launch The Company’s new terpene-infused CBD hemp flower coated in CBG kief, which will be released as moonrocks, prerolls and blunts. Hhemp.co will display these new products at Booth 312 during the CHAMPS Show from May 3-5, 2022.

“We are thrilled to be launching these new products at a world-renowned trade show like CHAMPS where we will have the chance to interface with investors and buyers,” said Dr. Le. “I am confident that everyone we speak with at CHAMPS will be impressed with the quality of our product offerings. ”

Hhemp.co’s terpene-infused, kief CBG and CBD products are available in different cannabinoid variations such as CBG with CBD, Delta-8 and THCO. They are also formulated with flavorful terpenes blends:

- Gelato

- Master Kush and Animal Mints

- Maui Wowie and Super Sour Diesel

- Tropicana Cookies and Berry Gelato

- Gorilla Glue and Grape Soda

- Fire OG and Fruit Punch Cloudbust

- Sour Tangie and Lemon Jack

Unlike many CBD products, Hhemp.co’s products contain both CBD and CBG. CBG and CBD create an ultra-entourage effect in combination. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified. Hhemp.co is driven by a passion to keep innovating and continue generating new advantageous products.

CHAMPS Trade Shows has established itself as the premier business-to-business trade expo serving the smoke shop industry. Since 1999, hundreds of exhibitors have met face-to-face with thousands of retail and wholesale buyers from all over the world at CHAMPS Trade Shows in places like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Denver, Orlando, and Chicago. This year's CHAMPS East Coast is the second CHAMPS event of 2022 and will be returning to Atlantic City, New Jersey from May 3-5.

About Hhemp.co:

Hhemp.co’s vision is to change the way CBD brands and their retail partners sell to consumers all over the world. Our mission is to transform the CBD industry for the benefit of humankind by helping brands and retail partners deliver high-quality CBG and CBD products that work toward setting a new standard for product development, compliance, and distribution.

Based in Oregon and California, Hhemp.co is a rapidly growing manufacturing and distribution company offering a wide array of CBG and CBD wellness products. Our highest priority is producing clean and safe products to create a brand that people can trust. All Hhemp.co products are lab-tested, farm-direct premium products offered at an affordable price. Hhemp.co products are currently available in more than 5,000 retail stores nationwide.

*Hhemp.co products contain a total delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration that does not exceed 0.30% on a dry-weight basis. The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult a health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product.