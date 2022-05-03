Kinetic Consulting Appoints Craig Lee as Partner
Kinetic Consulting has recently welcomed Craig Lee as a new partner to the firm. Mr Lee will lead the customer experience practice for the firm.
Kinetic Consulting, the leading boutique consulting company providing consultancy to accelerate business growth and transform business, has appointed Craig Lee as a partner. Mr Lee will lead the customer experience practice for the firm. This new hire is seen as a significant boost for the firm's growth plans. Craig is a CX transformist. He improves business results by changing how we think, design, and transact with end customers. He helps organisations drive customer centricity and reshapes customer experiences across multiple touchpoints.
— Joe Tawfik, CEO
Mr Lee has a unique understanding of brands, customer needs and behaviours and what this means to deliver profitable customer experiences, services and processes. Craig will work with the firm's international clients on thinking, service design, alignment and delivery of enhanced customer and employee experiences.
Craig is recognised globally for his expertise in customer experience, employee engagement, integrated marketing and bringing brands to life. He previously headed up the customer experience programme for Emirates Airlines. In addition to his impressive track record at Emirates, he has recently consulted for several luxury brands in Europe and the local market. He is an international speaker on CX and on getting CX started and rejuvenating stalled CX programmes.
"We are confident Craig will play an integral role in helping our clients navigate through the challenges faced in the marketplace. Craig will add significant value by helping them transform their businesses to ensure they remain current and relevant for their customers", said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consulting.
