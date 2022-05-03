Kinetic Consulting Appoints Craig Lee as Partner

Kinetic Consulting has recently welcomed Craig Lee as a new partner to the firm. Mr Lee will lead the customer experience practice for the firm.

We are confident Craig will play an integral role in helping our clients navigate through the challenges faced in the marketplace.
— Joe Tawfik, CEO
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Consulting, the leading boutique consulting company providing consultancy to accelerate business growth and transform business, has appointed Craig Lee as a partner. Mr Lee will lead the customer experience practice for the firm. This new hire is seen as a significant boost for the firm's growth plans. Craig is a CX transformist. He improves business results by changing how we think, design, and transact with end customers. He helps organisations drive customer centricity and reshapes customer experiences across multiple touchpoints.
Mr Lee has a unique understanding of brands, customer needs and behaviours and what this means to deliver profitable customer experiences, services and processes. Craig will work with the firm's international clients on thinking, service design, alignment and delivery of enhanced customer and employee experiences.

Craig is recognised globally for his expertise in customer experience, employee engagement, integrated marketing and bringing brands to life. He previously headed up the customer experience programme for Emirates Airlines. In addition to his impressive track record at Emirates, he has recently consulted for several luxury brands in Europe and the local market. He is an international speaker on CX and on getting CX started and rejuvenating stalled CX programmes.
said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consulting.


Joe Tawfik
Kinetic Consulting Services
044558410
email us here

Kinetic Consulting Services is a boutique Dubai based business growth consulting company providing private and public sector clients with the full suite of consulting services to accelerate growth, build brand value, and achieve market differentiation. We specialise in creating and implementing practical strategies that can offer organisations the highest impact on their business. Our business consulting helps our clients accelerate, optimise and transform their organisations using leading business strategies and digital solutions.

