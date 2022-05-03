ICARO™ Launches “Zona Noticias” Digital Media Platform

ICARO™ AI-Powered App Released in Partnership with RCN

NEW YORK, NY, US, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, a leading AI Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector company providing advanced AI-driven digital media technology, will launch today in Colombia the Zona Noticias news app in partnership with RCN TELEVISION S.A., one of Colombia’s leading television news providers and media company.

Zona Noticias (www.zonanoticias.co) is a digital news content aggregator that combines RCN-LA REPUBLICA’s leading media publications to bring Colombian audiences the latest in premium local, national and global news content, with each brand’s unique perspectives presented in one consolidated experience. ICARO’s AI powers personalized content recommendations to users, based on their own preferences and their interactions with Zona Noticias app.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of the new Zona Noticias digital platform and AI-driven news app, in partnership with media organization RCN-LA REPUBLICA,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO of ICARO Media Group. “RCN-LA REPUBLICA digital properties are a top destination for news, sports, soap operas and radio in Colombia. "

“Zonanoticias.co is the first joint venture between the most important news outlets of RCN-LAREPUBLICA MEDIA GROUP,” stated Santiago Escobar Lloreda, Vice President for Digital at RCN Television. “Our aim was to create a one-stop-shop for digital audiences that delivers content created by brands like NOTICIAS RCN, LA REPUBLICA, LA FM, RCN RADIO, ANTENA 2, NTN24 and others. Using ICARO´S proprietary technology we created a super-personalized user experience that leverages AI to deliver relevant content to each user based on their consumption habits. ZONANOTICIAS.CO is at a BETA stage, but the vision is to become the Colombian news aggregator and marketplace where real news gets aggregated. So far we have 9 brands contributing with their content, and on the next stages of the product we will invite other specialized news outlets (media, industry and commerce) to connect their feeds to Zona Noticias to help the Colombian digital audiences find c content that they otherwise wouldn't be able to. We aim to generate enough traction to evolve the product into a native mobile app with expanded functionalities that dare to go beyond traditional news, and into a world of e-commerce and web 3.0 experiences.”

About ICARO™

ICARO empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast television networks, with over 220M subscribers under contract in LATAM and North America, to create personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Los Angeles, São Paulo, Mexico City, Toronto, Boca Raton and London. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

RCN TELEVISION S.A.

RCN Television S.A. is a private television channel in Colombia. Founded in 1967 as part of RCN (Radio Cadena Nacional founded in 1948), it acquired the tender to broadcast in an open signal in 1997 and on July 10, 1998 the first broadcast of the channel was aired. The company is owned by the Ardila Lulle Organization. For more information, please visit https://www.canalrcn.com/.

