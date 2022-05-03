Pluto7 Appoints Ex-Google AI Leader Prashant K. Dhingra as its Chief Technology Officer
Pluto7 has recognized this challenge and appropriately combined the product, solutions, and services model. I fully believe this is the right business model to thrive in this space.”MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pluto7, a tech-enabled supply chain solutions company, is pleased to appoint Prashant K. Dhingra as the Chief Technology Officer who specializes in Machine Learning and Data Engineering. Dhingra joins with over 25+ years of experience building transformative machine learning and analytics solutions and has an extensive understanding of the current market and future trends.
In previous roles, Prashant Dhingra worked as a Managing Director at JP Morgan Chase spearheading multiple programs that focused on transformation through Machine Learning and Data Engineering. Prior to this, Prashant has led multiple AI initiatives at Google e.g. Industry 4.0, Visual anomalies, Time series anomalies, Kaggle competition on Cloud AI, and Attention models. At Microsoft, he led SQL Server, Bing, Azure ML, and CRM products development.
Prashant K. Dhingra is a thought leader in defining ML-driven strategies, has led enterprises across the globe towards more data-driven implementations, and is passionate about looking toward the future of Industry to build and deploy transformative architectures for today’s enterprise customers. Pluto7 is pleased to have the opportunity to leverage Dhingra’s knowledge and expertise and is confident that this addition to its leadership team will increase Pluto7’s customer value and innovation for the future of global supply chains.
“AI lives in long tail. A plurality of approaches is required to handle a variety of data and humans in loop makes AI challenging. Pluto7 has recognized this challenge and appropriately combined the product, solutions, and services model. I fully believe this is the right business model to thrive in this space.”
About Pluto7
Pluto7, a Google Cloud Premier Partner and tech-enabled solutions company, ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using the power of AI/ML. Pluto7 has 15+ ready-to-deploy ML solutions that reside upon Google Cloud’s robust data ingestion architecture which takes customers on a transformative journey that all begins with a data foundation. Pluto7 has been named in the 2021 Gartner Supply Chain report highlighting innovative companies who use data to solve tomorrow’s challenges. Pluto7 has also been awarded as one of the Top 25 Data and Software companies by the Software Report. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/.
