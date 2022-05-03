Premier BPO Doubles Revenue, Adds CEO from HR Industry
Company continues on path to become a seamless extension of clients’ business processes
I feel privileged to be leading this group of bright and driven people. I look forward to focusing on our global workforce and helping them develop their careers.”CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the labor shortage in the US market currently at its historical peak and the post-pandemic economic surge; Premier BPO doubled its revenue over the past year, adding new clients and expanding operational capabilities. The growth, along with the addition of a CEO that comes from the largest HR organizations in the world, sets Premier BPO up for the next evolution and further deliver on its mission to become a seamless extension of its client’s business processes.
As companies looked for alternatives to direct hiring, Premier BPO was able to onboard clients and deliver value quickly. Premier BPO grew revenue across diverse industries including healthcare, financial services, technology, hospitality, consumer products and logistics.
“Companies have turned to us because they have been facing attrition challenges and having a hard time hiring staff. While we help solve this problem, as a client, they are then delighted with the quality of service they receive.” Commented David Shapiro, industry veteran and COO of Premier BPO.
According to Korn Ferry, scarcity of resources is something that direct employers must continue to embrace for the foreseeable future. “Not only is it hard to find the right skills and talent in the U.S., but it’s also getting harder to retain employees for U.S. companies.” Added Shapiro. The same Future of Work analysis by Korn Ferry showed vitality is taking center stage, namely employee well-being as employees go through the “Great Realization.”
In fact, HBR noted among the top 11 trends facing the future of work is an increase in employee turnover, particularly as work from home and hybrid scheduling becomes more prevalent. This challenge has allowed Premier BPO to rise to the occasion to serve clients with speed to productivity, convenience, and a seamless extended workforce for its clients. Premier BPO continues to maintain industry-leading retention rates and benchmark-setting customer experience as exemplified by the high customer satisfaction the company has earned.
According to Korn Ferry, one of the key Future of Work trends is about re-invention. Reinvention is the flipside of disruptive change and requires companies to think outside the box when it comes to solving challenges posed by the on-going labor shortage.
The U.S. Business Process Outsourcing market was valued at $66 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2026. To continue to capture market share, Premier BPO added HR industry executive Ali Din as CEO. Formerly a vice president at ADP focused on go-to-market transformation and most recently at Indeed as global enterprise experience leader; Din will now be driving the evolution of Premier BPO, a company entering it’s third decade in business.
Din brings a strategic lens to the business and will be focused on investing in areas that help the business grow. As part of the development of the business, the company is planning further investment in HR for candidate and employee experience.
“I feel privileged to be leading this group of bright and driven people. I look forward to focusing on our global workforce and helping them develop their careers. By continuously enhancing the skills of our people, we in turn help enhance the results of our clients.”
Regarding Mr. Din’s addition to Premier BPO, the company’s COO, Dave Shapiro commented, “I am enthusiastic about the future of Premier BPO with Ali joining; we are aligned in cultural philosophies, adding technology as a differentiator, and the evolution of our company to drive us as a market leader.”
As part of its customer-centric focus, Premier BPO has increased resources for a strategy office that keeps an eye on global trends to provide insightful expertise to clients for business intelligent decisions. The company will share these insights with clients and also utilize them to enhance its offerings to improve client business outcomes.
“The BPO industry has been around for a long time and Premier BPO has operations now in three countries. We are going to leverage this platform and our management team’s experience to grow in a way that serves the markets urgent needs.” remarked Din.
Despite the efforts by companies to implement tools to work from home, HR Executive found that burnout and turnover are still problems for companies trying to manage the dynamic nature of the U.S. and global economy.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO seeks to be a seamless extension of its client’s business processes. This is done by immersing itself in the client’s values, objectives and by providing dedicated resources that act as a part of the client’s team. The company offers co-sourcing, a hybrid approach to outsourcing, across multiple functions for a number of industries through world-class global sites. Premier BPO has invested in security and compliance processes including obtaining PCI compliance and has been serving clients since 2003.
