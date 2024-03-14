Premier BPO Identified as Leader in Customer Experience
Innovation Meets Expertise: Tailored Solutions for Remarkable CX
...We believe this recognizes our approach to enhancing consumer experience through people, account management, and technology.”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a global provider in the CX industry, is proud to be recognized at the CX Awards 2024. Premier BPO was recognized for its achievements as a finalist for Best Customer Experience BPO. Judging is based on an organization's ability to demonstrate innovation, improved experience, and execution. The panel of 16 judges are well-known and respected experts in the CX industry and specially invited by CX Today.
— Ali Din, CEO at Premier BPO
Recognition for Innovation and Excellence
Premier BPO stands out in the BPO landscape by delivering tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes. Internal innovations combined with strategic partnerships and a flexible right-shoring approach, enables Premier BPO’s achievements to set the standard for CX success. The Premier Sync framework marries innovative technology with human expertise to elevate customer experiences and deliver measurable ROI improvements.
According to the CX Awards team, the Best Customer Experience BPO accolade is a tribute to organizations like Premier BPO, for “providing exceptional outsourced customer support, enriching experiences, and driving satisfaction for clients and their customers alike.”
Premier BPO Delivers Measurable CX Results
Premier BPO offers unique co-sourcing services — an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach — collaborating on the entire range of processes, from recruiting and onboarding, to ensuring a seamless extension of the client’s operations. This unique approach enables Premier BPO to excel in the four core pillars of CX excellence identified by the CX Awards team, with examples such as:
- Enhanced Customer Interactions: With a 33.3% decrease in call wait times, Premier BPO ensures customers can reach support quickly. Additionally, a 57.1% reduction in open cases signifies efficient problem resolution, minimizing customer frustration.
- Measurable Business Impact: Client’s CSAT soared over 11.5% and a significant rise in positive online reviews reinforced the client’s brand perception and customer retention.
- Technology as a CX Enabler: Premier BPO leverages technology to minimize errors and streamline processes. A remarkable 73.9% reduction in payment errors, saving the client valuable resources.
- Operational Excellence: A 26.6% decrease in after-call work highlights the value of core training and continuous process improvements achieve streamlined operations, allowing agents to focus on promptly handling customer needs.
A Trifecta: Premier BPO's Recipe for CX Success
"We're thrilled to be recognized by CX Today as a finalist for the Best Customer Experience BPO award," said Ali Din, CEO at Premier BPO. "This award celebrates the hard work our team puts into providing tailored solutions to our clients. We believe this recognizes our approach to enhancing consumer experience through people, account management, and technology."
This recognition is most notable given the strong competition from many well-known industry players and reflects the company's ongoing efforts to empower its workforce, consistently deliver exceptional service, and drive clients’ positive business impacts.
About CX Today
CX Today is the leading online publication for Customer Experience technology and is a definitive guide in the CX marketplace. It delivers the latest industry news, vendor, product, and market analysis, and reports on technologies such as contact centers, CRM, big data, analytics, and artificial intelligence.
About CX Awards
CX Awards is a global event celebrating Customer Experience Awards, including Contact Centre, CRM, Artificial Intelligence, and more. Winning vendors of previous years include Vonage, Webex, Wipro, and many other leaders in CX engagement and technology.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client’s business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services—an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach—across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than the industry average.
Learn more at www.premierbpo.com
