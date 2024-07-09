Stevie Award Recognizes Best Customer Service Team for a Recovery Situation
Gold Stevie Awarded to Premier BPO’s North American Customer Service Team
We are particularly proud of this win, as it recognizes our ability to help businesses overcome challenges and significantly improve their customer service operations, even in difficult situations.”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO’s North American-based division, Stafford Communications Group, specializing in Consumer Products, is proud to announce it has been named the Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Customer Service Team of the Year—Recovery Situation. The announcement was made during a gala event attended by more than 400 customer experience (CX) and service professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— CJ Stafford, Division President, Premier BPO
World’s Top Honors for Customer Service Organizations
The prestigious Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service professionals and organizations. This year's competition received over 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry, showcasing significant achievements in customer service. Winners were chosen by a panel of over 200 professionals worldwide, who evaluated entries based on rigorous criteria, including customer service results, innovation, and people management.
“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating Stafford Communications Group, a Division of Premier BPO, for their accomplishments.”
Prestigious Stevie Award Recognizes Expertise in Helping Business Rebound
The customer service team earned the award for exceptional work in helping a client navigate a challenging customer service recovery situation. Through a comprehensive strategy led by Account Manager Darnetta Burton, the team transformed the client's operations by streamlining existing processes, implementing enhanced agent training, and integrating innovative technologies to deliver customized solutions.
Premier BPO’s mission is to provide clients with insights and a tailored experience aligned with their values, objectives, and desired outcomes.
Darnetta's deep understanding of the client's pain points and customer needs, coupled with her foresight and initiative in proactively managing the crisis, played a crucial role in achieving significant improvements. These included increased productivity, reduced call handling times, and increased customer satisfaction scores.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious Stevie Award," said CJ Stafford, Division President. "This award is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to deliver exceptional customer service solutions for our clients. We are particularly proud of this win, as it recognizes our ability to help businesses overcome challenges and significantly improve their customer service operations, even in difficult situations."
About the Stevie Awards
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's premier business awards for customer service professionals and organizations. Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
About Premier BPO’s North American Division, Stafford Communications Group
Stafford Communications Group is a distinguished contact center specializing in providing high-touch customer service to over 200 well-known, iconic brands in the healthcare, consumer packaged goods, and beauty care industries. Stafford ensures seamless alignment between high-level customer service initiatives, regulatory compliance, and marketing programs for maximum impact. As part of Premier BPO, Stafford offers clients global options for right-shoring and access to high-touch and self-service technology solutions.
About Premier BPO
Premier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client's business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services—an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach—across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than the industry average.
Learn more at www.premierbpo.com
Isra Naqvi
Premier BPO
+1 931-999-7630
media@premierbpo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube