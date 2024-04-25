Global Recognition: Premier BPO Wins Big At Prestigious TITAN Business Awards
Triple Crown Achievement Highlights Dedication to Exceptional Service and Client Focus
We’ve worked closely with Premier BPO for many years growing our relationship across many areas. We're incredibly impressed by their dedication to client satisfaction and innovative customer service”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a global provider in the customer experience (CX) industry, celebrates a significant achievement with multiple TITAN Business Awards at the 2024 competition. The Award’s mission is to honor organizations that achieve astounding business feats of excellence. These awards recognize Premier BPO's position as a champion of exceptional service, unwavering client focus, and a commitment to continuous improvement.
A Triple Crown of Recognition:
Premier BPO's work and accomplishments were recognized in three categories:
- Best Customer Service: Platinum winner
- Top Customer Satisfaction: Gold winner
- Knowledge-Based Training: Silver winner
These awards highlight the company's dedication across the entire CX spectrum. From providing exceptional customer interactions to prioritizing employee training and knowledge development, Premier BPO prioritizes every aspect of the client experience.
Standing Out Amongst Global Excellence:
The TITAN Business Awards attracted over 1,500 entries from 57 countries. This intense competition showcases the depth of Premier BPO's accomplishment. Impartial evaluations and a rigorous judging process, conducted by a diverse panel of industry experts, ensured only the most deserving companies received recognition. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Premier BPO and applaud them for their outstanding work," remarked Thomas Brandt, on behalf of the TITAN Business Awards. "As a platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, we take pride in showcasing their remarkable achievements and acknowledging their excellence in the world of business."
The Secret to Success: People, Process, and Technology:
Premier BPO credits its success to its core commitment to a highly skilled and empowered workforce dedicated to exceeding client expectations. This human element is complemented by continuous process improvement achieved through innovative methodologies and a deep understanding of client needs, becoming a seamless integration with the client’s operations to elevate customer experiences and drive measurable results.
This unique approach, using the PremierSync framework, enables Premier BPO not only to achieve desired results but also to lay the groundwork for scalable solutions:
- Enhanced Customer Interactions: Premier BPO slashed call wait times by 33.3% and resolved 57.1% more cases, minimizing frustration and ensuring swift support.
- Measurable Business Impact: The 11.5% CSAT jump, and glowing reviews, reinforced the client’s brand perception and customer retention.
- Technology as a CX Enabler: Premier BPO leverages technology to slash errors by 73.9%, streamlining processes and saving the client valuable resources.
- Operational Excellence: 26.6% less after-call work means our trained agents focus solely on customer needs, delivering faster service.
- Targeted Training: Aced certifications secured the client's ISO standard. Plus, a whopping 85% NPS jump in a month proves our impact on satisfied customers and faster solutions.
A Validation of Excellence - A Commitment to the Future:
"These TITAN Awards wins are a tremendous honor, reflecting our team's relentless pursuit of exceptional service. Their dedication to exceeding client expectations and our commitment to continuous improvement fuels our position as an industry leader. We're motivated to push further, guaranteeing the highest standards across all services,” said Leopoldo Mangilinan, Senior Site Manager at Premier BPO.
Premier BPO views these TITAN Business Awards as a powerful validation of the company's commitment to CX excellence. This recognition serves as a springboard for continued innovation, employee empowerment, and delivering unparalleled service that fuels positive outcomes for clients.
For the second year in a row, the AMP Smart team has secured top honors for Best Customer Service. "We’ve worked closely with Premier BPO for many years and have grown our relationship across many areas. We're incredibly impressed by their dedication to client satisfaction and innovative customer service approach. These recognitions from TITAN Awards are a well-deserved recognition of their exceptional team and commitment to excellence,” said Angela Holiday, VP Customer Experience at AMP Smart.
About Titan Awards:
The TITAN Awards are an esteemed platform celebrating outstanding achievements across various sectors, including business, brand, and advertising. The award program is a testament to excellence, honoring exceptional individuals and organizations' remarkable contributions. Learn more at https://thetitanawards.com/.
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions to enhance business outcomes for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client's business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services—an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach—across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than industry average. Learn more at www.premierbpo.com.
