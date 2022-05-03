Submit Release
Alliance Aids Physicians in Meeting CMS Minimum Performance Threshold

Randy Steinle, CEO of Cyber Trust Alliance

2022 MIPS Final Rule includes increased penalties, substantial changes to requirements.

By working together, we can help physicians easily, and affordably, satisfy their program interoperability measures and protect their patient data.”
— Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. (CTA), the provider of compliance solutions to healthcare organizations, announces the strategic partnership with Referralogix to aid physicians in electronically managing medical referrals and navigating the substantial changes to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2022 Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) requirements.

The two med-tech companies are addressing the interoperability, HIPAA compliance and security challenges of medical providers – particularly those who accept Medicare patients. Access to the Referralogix platform, which is provided without an ongoing subscription fee, is specifically designed to meet the bi-directional exchange needs of providers. This represents a key requirement within the 2022 MIPS Final Rule.

“Having Referralogix as a customer helped us learn more about their solutions for providers, which is what led to our partnership,” said CEO and Co-founder Randy Steinle of CTA. “Referralogix solves the interoperability challenge associated with medical referrals, making it an invaluable resource for the healthcare community. By working together, we can help physicians easily, and affordably, satisfy their program interoperability measures and protect their patient data.”

Steinle added that by partnering with Referralogix, which has a disruptive business approach of providing the service on a complimentary basis, CTA expects to introduce its services and technology to potentially millions of new customers.

Ramon "Ray" Rodriguez, CEO of Referralogix, was equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “We recognized early on that working together could lead to abundant business opportunities for both companies, and help providers address the multitude of issues that inoperability presents in today’s digital environment. Privacy and security are the pillars of trust in the cyber world, and we’re aiming to make privacy and security as easy as using your smart phone.”

About Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc.
Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. simplifies compliance. It helps organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing its proprietary virtual Telassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable.

About Referralogix
Referralogix provides simple, state-of-the-art solutions to help providers deliver efficient and effective patient care, without navigating overcomplicated electronic health records. Our solutions help organizations collaborate with any number of providers to direct and track everything from contract compliance and medical records to referral management. Utilizing its proprietary GroupChat platform and its extensive, inter-nodal provider network, Referralogix makes this collaborative utopia possible at the most affordable price in the market—FREE.

