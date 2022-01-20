Submit Release
Metis Healthcare Advisors Partners with Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc.

Protecting PHI while Increasing ROI

UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Metis Healthcare Advisors announced a new partnership with Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. to expand the list of its trusted partners. The Metis Healthcare Advisors and Cyber Trust Alliance partnership addresses the ever-increasing security/HIPAA concerns for healthcare entities while increasing net revenue for rural and underserved communities. Never is this more critical with so many staff working remotely and having protected data on several mobile devices. With this added security protection, Metis Healthcare Advisors can supplement key staffing shortages remotely with experienced billers/collectors/coders to avoid any cash flow issues. Finally, CEBA Learn, the online training platform provided by Cyber Trust Alliance, will ensure training needs are addressed and updated with so many regulatory changes in the industry.

Metis Healthcare Advisors combines traditional revenue cycle services with innovative solutions to track and analyze financial and operational performance. The company serves multi-specialty physician practices, hospitals, and professional organizations across the country. Unlike so many RCM companies, Metis Healthcare Advisors invests in its clients by offering revenue sharing and subscription-based support to eliminate project risks and loss of revenue to consulting fees. Metis Healthcare Advisors prides itself in working with practices of all sizes and especially in rural areas where physicians’ revenue cycle needs are seldom met.

Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. – Simplifies Compliance. They help organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage, and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing their proprietary virtual Telassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable.
Learn more about the partnership here: https://metisadvisorsus.com/home/metis-insights/.

