Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with PrivaPlan Associates, Inc.
As part of the partnership, PrivaPlan will incorporate CTA’s compliance tools to provide additional value to its clients.
What makes this partnership even more powerful as we respond to the growing need for solutions that enhance compliance with HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. (CTA). a provider of affordable, easy-to-use compliance solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide, announced today a strategic partnership with PrivaPlan Associates, Inc., a long-time leader in HIPAA Privacy and Security Rule Compliance.
— Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA
“This partnership will strengthen our collective ability to provide simple and affordable compliance solutions to healthcare organizations of all sizes,” said Randy Steinle, the CEO and Co-Founder of CTA.
CTA will also leverage PrivaPlan’s experience and expertise to help it design even better solutions as well as partner with PrivaPlan on several projects, which will bring additional value to its clients.
“We’ve been informally working with PrivaPlan for several years now,” added Steinle. “That familiarity will make this partnership even more powerful as we respond to the growing need for solutions that enhance compliance with HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules.”
Both CTA and PrivaPlan were launched with similar objectives – performing risk assessments and consulting with medical facilities around HIPAA compliance. Both companies then began writing software to augment their work, and scale. While CTA expanded its focus on the technology side, PrivaPlan built out its consulting, audits, and training programs.
“Both companies have been remarkably successful in their respective niches,” said David Ginsberg, PrivaPlan’s CEO and Founder. “While we might have been more akin to competitors early on, today we offer solutions and services that are complimentary to one another, which is why this partnership makes so much sense.”
About Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc.
Cyber Trust Alliance, Inc. simplifies compliance. It helps organizations and their third-party vendors assess, manage, and track cyber security and compliance with regulatory initiatives. Utilizing its proprietary virtual Telassessment technology, CEBA Risk Management software, and national Partner Network, Cyber Trust Alliance makes cyber security and compliance achievable and affordable.
About PrivaPlan
PrivaPlan Associates, Inc.® is a leading authority in HIPAA Privacy and Security Rule Compliance since its inception in 2001. Offering a wide array of products and services including the highly acclaimed PrivaPlan HIPAA Privacy and Security Do-It-Yourself Compliance Toolkit, a comprehensive, low-cost, do-it-yourself approach to HIPAA Privacy & Security, and full-service Privacy Assessments and Security Risk Analyses.
