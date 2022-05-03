Wencor announces strategic channel partnership with Fatigue Technology, a PCC Company
Fatigue Technology, Inc. has selected Wencor as a preferred strategic partner supporting its Cold Working tooling “CB” product line
Peachtree City, GA, May 3, 2022 ― Fatigue Technology, Inc. has selected Wencor as a preferred strategic partner supporting its Cold Working tooling “CB” product line for the commercial maintenance and repair market.
“We are excited to partner with Fatigue Technology and their market leading products. Their diverse product and engineering capabilities, combined with our extensive technical sales capabilities and value-added services will enhance opportunities to the commercial MRO market. We pride ourselves on being able to provide innovative solutions to our customers that enable reliability, material availability and cost efficiencies,” said Wencor President of Distribution, Hunter Mitchem.
About Wencor
Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace and defense for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, ASC International, Inc. and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com and join Wencor on LinkedIn.
About Fatigue Technology
For over 50 years, FTI has been providing engineered solutions to the aerospace community, with expanded fastening solutions for both the production and sustainment arenas.
In 2008, PCC, a worldwide, diversified manufacturer of complex metal components and products acquired FTI to add to its portfolio of companies within its Engineered Products Division. PCC is the market leader in manufacturing large, complex structural investment castings, airfoil castings, and forged components used in jet aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. PCC is also a leading producer of highly engineered, critical fasteners for aerospace, automotive, and other markets, and supplies metal alloys and other materials to the casting and forging industry. For more information on PCC, please visit www.precast.com.
Contacts:
WENCOR
sales@wencor.com
+1-678-490-0140
AOG: +1-888-864-0462
www.wencor.com
Fatigue Technology
David Dugan
+1 503 946 4600
ddugan@precastcorp.com
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
Aerospace Marketing Group
ElizabethGrace@aerospacemarketing.com
+1 561-702-7471