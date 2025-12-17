Boca West Country Club Boca West Country Club's new Pickleball Center rendering

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUB ANNOUNCES NEW $20 MILLION RACQUETS FACILITY FEATURING NEW PICKLEBALL CENTER OPENING MAY 2026Boca West continues its leadership in luxury club living with the launch of a major new pickleball complex, expanding its world-class amenities and elevating its position as one of the region’s premier private residential clubsBoca West Country Club is pleased to announce the construction of its newest major amenity: a pioneering, $20 million, Racquets Facility featuring a new Pickleball Center, scheduled for completion in May 2026. The landmark project underscores Boca West’s ongoing commitment to redefining the modern luxury country club lifestyle through first-in-class programming, upscale attractions, and world-class member service.“Boca West has a long-standing history and the rich tradition of bringing the very best amenities to our members. We consistently exceed our members’ expectations in terms of sports, recreation, dining, and wellness, as well as the wide range of amenities and lifestyle options available,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO of Boca West Country Club.A Major Expansion of Racquet Sports ExcellenceWith pickleball’s rapid rise as the fastest-growing sport in the country, the new Pickleball Center will meet strong member demand and expand Boca West’s already robust racquet offerings.Once complete, the Center will feature:• 25 total courts, including 12 covered courts• A dedicated Stadium Court• New bathrooms, showers, and locker facilities• A brand-new retail shop• A wraparound terrace with extensive seating• A flexible Event Lawn designed for social gatherings, exhibitions, and special programmingPart of a Larger Era of Investment and InnovationThe Pickleball Center follows several transformative enhancements that reinforce Boca West’s leadership in luxury club living, including:• The $70 million, 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center• The state-of-the-art 96,000-square-foot Aquatic Complex, featuring five resort-style pools and a new poolside restaurant bar• A new covered outdoor dining and interactive golf suite experience• Ongoing multi-year golf course redesigns led by Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design• Expanded wellness, fitness, spa, and social programming aligned with evolving member lifestylesTogether, these investments position Boca West as a standard-bearer for next-generation country club amenities in South Florida and beyond.Boca West Country Club is located at 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, Florida 33434. For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, call (561) 488-6934.ABOUT BOCA WEST COUNTRY CLUBLocated in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community — all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping — Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.Coming soon: the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a sweeping 96,000-square-foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex with dedicated studios for spin, aerobics, Pilates, and core training. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will also be added, featuring an outdoor wet area and an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the majestic Palmer Golf Course.Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World designee since 2017, currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum; has maintained a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019–2024 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.# # #

