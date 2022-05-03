Howling Mouse Games

Fanboys acquires Howling Mouse Games in recent partnership to officially bring tabletop gaming into the Fanboys Marketplace fold

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fanboys LLC acquires Howling Mouse Games, a staple inside the Fanboys Marketplace Camp Bowie location, officially bringing the table top gaming company underneath the Fanboys umbrella.

Earlier this year I interviewed the co-owner of Howling Mouse Games for Fanboys Marketplace’s blog, Franziska Stewart. During that conversation she told me how the idea of Howling Mouse Games began. Her and her husband and then co-owner couldn’t find any good table top gaming stores in Fort Worth. Other than the big retail stores such as Walmart and Target, to find any good table top games you had to drive to Dallas. So, they decided to start their own store and housed it inside Fanboys Marketplace.

With this recent acquisition, Howling Mouse Games now has a permanent home with Fanboys. Fanboys - who’ve recently expanded to two other stores in Tarrant County with a count down ticking for the fourth opening in Firewheel Town Center in the coming weeks - will be able to have table top games stocked in each store making it even more accessible.

Howling Mouse Games isn’t just a source for your D&D fans and players, but also provides fun games like EXIT: The Game-which is a sort of escape room in a box. They also carry Pandemic, Ishtar, Geek Out as well as all ages games for kids young and old.

Fanboys Marketplace is excited to partner with them in this way and bring the fun of table top game shopping to all of their new locations!

About Fanboys:

The Award Winning collectible toy store where Everybody Collects Something. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Carrying the best collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has three stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex with plans to open three more stores within the next six months. Find out more at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.