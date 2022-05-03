Mellisa Seddon and Jess Graham Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Mellisa Seddon, Company Director at The Mouse Trap Jess Graham, founding partner of Phenology Labs Candice Georgiadis

A lot of the time I wish I could go home and not think about work or care about it as much, but as a founder you are obsessed with it.” — Mellisa Seddon, Company Director at The Mouse Trap

Mellisa Seddon, Company Director at The Mouse Trap

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think more women should become founders because we have such a natural ability to multitask. I also think we are naturally very nurturing when it comes to taking on staff and growing them as part of both their day to day work life and further career.

When we do take on staff members, particularly women, it allows you to extend that empathy, especially when they go off to have children of their own. It’s easy for us to relate to each other and understand how difficult it is coming back to the workplace — it can be so simple to lose yourself in your new identity as a mum.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A lot of people look at you and think you don’t work as hard as someone who has a conventional job, especially because I can pick and choose when I work. A lot of my friends who have traditional jobs tend to think it’s not proper work, but I’ll be on my laptop in the evening after spending the day with my children. When you can’t show up to plans because you’re catching up on work, they don’t get it — they think because you’re not in work, you’re not working.

Another myth is that you tend to have the same sort of responsibilities over time. That hasn’t been true for me at all. At the start, I was very hands-on every day, working more hours than everyone else. As the business grew and staff could take on my earlier responsibilities, I started to work on other areas, such as accounting spreadsheets. A big part of my role now is more strategy-based, looking at profits, losses and setting new targets. I work more on the business itself rather than in the business now.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No — I always say it takes a special kind of idiot to do it! You need to be the type of person who’s thirsty for knowledge. I’m always reading business-related books and listening to helpful podcasts. A lot of the time I wish I could go home and not think about work or care about it as much, but as a founder you are obsessed with it.

Jess Graham, founding partner of Phenology Labs

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

There should be some overlap between potential and your comfort zone — but not that much. If you aren’t regularly challenged and ready to take some risk, you won’t grow

Travel to build empathy, to be inspired, and to gain perspective.

Never stay at a job when your values are out of alignment with the work, the company, or the leadership

Time spent shifting your paradigm from extrinsic to intrinsic motivation is well worth the (considerable) effort (for some of us 🙋🏻‍♀️) and pays off in spades in the long run

Enjoy each step in your journey. Keep your aspirations and goals high, certainly, but if you spend all your time striving, you can miss some really good stuff happening right NOW.

