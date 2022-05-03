Colton Duncan and Alberto Jaen Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Colton Duncan, runs own political consultant firm Alberto Jaen, CEO & Creative Director at plus305

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

1) “Never let the enemy of good be great.”

This one has really stuck with me. When I am in the mood to really set off fireworks, I tend to take on a little too much and try and make a spectacle, resulting in a sloppy outcome.

2) “Tactics without Strategy is the noise before defeat.” -Sun Tzu

I read The Art of War by Sun Tzu my sophomore year of college and it has been one of my favorite books ever since. This quote is so important because it’s easy to get wrapped up in the day-to-day and lose sight of the big picture. If you don’t have a strategy, all your tactics will be for naught.

3) “It is easier to ask forgiveness than it is permission.”

You can do anything you want if you simply have the political willpower to do it. It’s as simple as that.

4) “Everything woke turns to crap” -President Donald Trump

Stay away from wokeism at all costs. It poisons everything it touches.

5) “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” -Steve Jobs

This is a great quote from Steve Jobs. It’s important to find something you’re passionate about and stick with it. If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Independent Journalists are really, really underutilized. The Industry should move away from relying so heavily on the Mainstream Media and Strategists should buddy up to some Meme pages, Podcasters and other independent news outlets. It’s a sleeping giant, ready for someone to come along and wake it up and organize it.

Alberto Jaen, CEO & Creative Director at plus305

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

I think that doing what you say you do, is a good way to start building a brand. The problem is that nowadays this is not enough. Brands should focus on:

Honesty instead of perfection. Brands need to welcome imperfection and earn the trust of people. Nobody expects you to be perfect but they do want you to be real.

Generating a continuous communication. Inform and connect, be consistent and avoid misunderstanding. The priority should be to foster dialogue.

Adopting a win-win-win mentality. Cooperating with stakeholders, sharing the same needs and vision, the same values. It’s important to be flexible and to be able to learn and adapt along the way.

Using empathy and transparency in our decisions. Brands depend on people; you can’t make people happy all the time but you can demonstrate that you really care. Being direct in your communication, honest and authentic, genuine. It’s important to do the things right, but it’s more important and difficult to do the right thing.

Using AI and data optimization to personalize messages, be more precise and accurate with each target you communicate to.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved brand. What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

If you just allow me to mention one, I would say Patagonia. Their philosophy, honesty, and attitude are an example for so many. It’s not easy to be Patagonia. What they do and how they have been keeping it up for so long makes their brand play in another league. Many others have stepped in their footsteps, they were the pioneers. The way they see their business changes the business.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”

This quote is so relevant to me because I truly believe that if you don’t love what you do, you will never be successful. You have to be passionate about your work in order to be successful. And if you haven’t found your passion yet, keep looking!

