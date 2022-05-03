DPA, Nathalie Dubois and KICC are celebrating the Cannes Film Festival with the DPA Cannes gift suite 2022

JW Marriott will host the DPA Cannes gift suite in 2022

Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back in Cannes with her famous DPA Cannes gift suite at The JW Marriott Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- May 18th through May 25th, the five stars hotel JW Marriott Cannes will welcome for the first time the most glamorous and sought-after location at the Cannes film festival 2022: The DPA Cannes gift suite 2022. Three spaces are dedicated to DPA in the JWMarriott Cannes:First, DPA created an “African lounge”, a lounge inside the lounge, in cooperation with KICC (Kenyatta International Convention Center) and its CEO Nana Gecaga. Among the exquisite companies presented in this room are: Ushanga , Sarova Hotels, The Label Saba, Azana Collective, Billionaire Resort And Retreat, Out OF Africa Kenya , Ubuntu Life , The Hills Collection ,The kikoy co , Qweh Wellness Salon, Belle n Beau Childrens , Joo and Co(selected guests will be gifted Tsavorite Gem stones. ). Also present in this “African lounge” will be Kenya Tourist Board, Kenya Film Commission and Africa’s first technology city, Konza.DPA Japan, the Japanese office of the DPA group invited two amazing companies from Japan for the second suite at the JW Marriott: Saori Yoshimura, the owner of beauty salon” Kogao Magician”, is the BEST facial massage esthetician in Japan. Her technique which is now applying for a patent can adjust and condition the face. For the DPA celebrity lounge event, she will ask visiting celebrities concerns about their face and give a quick treatment. For Takanome, the DPA guest will experience pairing Sake with different foods.One of the highlights of the DPA Cannes gift suite, will be found in the third room, dedicated to French and Swiss brands. Petrusse has gorgeous scarves adorned with feathers, trimmings, fake furs or hand-embroidered beads, and which will be seen on the red carpet in Cannes. Biosalines, located on the famous French island Ile de Ré, iwill have its clean beauty products . Last but not least, DeMarquet will have a new selection of its “night and day” bags to be gifted to selected guests. DPA will also offer two amazing trips for the favorite travelers: 10 well-known stars will get one trip to Relais and Chateaux’s Le Taha’a, in French Polynesia, 5 minutes away from Bora Bora, or Le Bora in Bora Bora. The DPA Cannes gift suite 2022 will also feature Naked Sundays (with its famous only serum with SPF), Lothantique, Willy Thomas Paris, Smart Good Things, champagne Domaine de Nuisement, Åre water, Leamo, Fazup, Helen Ficarola, Maison Manival, Hearthstone, and Krama Heritage.The gift lounge will be one of the premiere retreats at the Cannes film festival and is located at the JW Marriott Cannes in suite 139 and will be opened May 18th to May 25th, from 10am to 6pm daily.The lounge is expected to welcome many a-list celebrities or jury members present at the Cannes film festival this year.About DPA: DPA was the first company to ever establish a “gift lounge” “suite cadeaux” or gift suite” on the Croisette, and is today the ONLY marketing company to have established official partnerships with the biggest film or TV festivals worldwide and every year, it continues to amaze its stars and medias guests. A veteran in the production of star- studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. With six major suites in the past year alone, Nathalie Dubois and DPA have become an an intricate part of almost every major award show or film festival worldwide. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA worked also with corporations such as AMC, Warner Brothers TV or Dick Clark productions to produce official gift suites in events such such as American Music Awards, Billboard Music awards, Hollywood Film Awards, Toronto Film festival or world-famous Comic Con... With products, designers and treatments from all over the globe, Nathalie Dubois puts on the best show in town.This event is not affiliated or official with the Cannes film festivalFor more information regarding the “DPA Cannes 2022 GIFT Suite ”, DPA or Nathalie Dubois please contact:

one of our DPA cannes gift suites