Gen Alpha Ariana Jalia Debuts "Sound Vibe" with "WonderLand" EP On Roblox
NEWTON, NJ, US, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, My Sunshine Magic announced the release of Ariana Jalia’s debut EP “Wonderland” within her first ever Roblox video game “Sound Vibe”. Gen Alpha singer-songwriter Ariana Jalia has surprised her fan base with the arrival of an Alice in Wonderland inspired virtual experience, enhanced by the haunting lyrics found in her five song EP. Through her breathy words and alternative sound - Her battle cry is simple - “You’re not alone.”
“This is a dream come true for me… I cannot explain how exciting it is to create this game alongside my mother. Our partnership allows me to combine my love of coding with my love of music and become the creative mind behind this one-of-kind adventure that gamers can truly relate to. With all the disturbing news surrounding us these days, it is my hope that this game will create connections for those feeling alone and isolated in today’s world”.
This release is more than just a game to Ariana. It symbolizes the vision she set during her early years when appearing on the NBC show Little Big Shots – continuing her desire to lead young people and help them gain the confidence to follow their passions. This honest belief that youth should never stand in the way of your dreams, is the fuel that drives her connection with her fan base.
Ariana continues to spread her message through her talent channel on the exciting social media platform for children, Zigazoo - the world’s largest and safest social network for kids. The app allows children to express themselves in a secure environment through creative video responses to interactive challenges created by the world’s biggest children’s brands and talent; empowering Ariana to connect with kids world-wide through videos with one purpose in mind - to ignite the spark within them to turn their dreams into reality too.
“Ariana inspires hundreds of thousands of kids on Zigazoo through her incredible ability to find creative ways to connect and interact with them on a personal level, while also meeting them where they’re at. When Ariana brought up the idea to utilize her voice on Zigazoo to teach kids about coding a video game, our response was simple: how can we support you?”, said Zigazoo’s Head of Talent, Chris Noonan.
With Ariana vision and Zigazoo’s mission - to give children a safe and positive community where they can find joy, develop healthy online relationships, and aspire to their greatest potential as tomorrow’s digital citizens – Ariana sees endless possibilities of how she can use her video game and music to inspire her generation.
Fans can expect new singles and exciting game updates this summer.
Sound Vibe and Wonderland EP are now available on Roblox.
About Ariana Jalia:
Ariana Jalia, at the age of ten, is already an international award-winning film director, actress and singer-songwriter. She is best known for her media appearances and acting roles on: Little Big Shots, Steve, Varney & Co., AOL Build, Fox News, and New York Live, Manifest (NBC), Stephen King's Lisey's Story (Apple TV), Tracy Oliver's Harlem (Amazon), Prodigal Son (FOX), feature film A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried, and award-winning film Family and ME.
As an author, entertainer, and influencer - Ariana has created a public following resulting in selling over 60,000 books of her children’s series “Mommy B and Me” and her singles have generated nearly 500,000 streams. Her social media following that continues to grow at a rapid pace with videos on YouTube with over 16mil views, alongside platforms Zigazoo and Instagram with tens of thousands of followers.
Ariana's production company, My Sunshine Magic, was founded in 2015 and is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of gaming, video and music production, book publishing, and merchandise.
