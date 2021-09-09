GEN ALPHA PHENOM ARIANA JALIA RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO SHINING A LIGHT ON THE “SHADOW PANDEMIC” WITHIN THE GLOBAL PANDEMIC
Ariana Jalia's angelic sound delivers a heartfelt battle cry - "KEEP ON HOLDING ON"NEWTON, NJ, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today My Sunshine Magic announced the YouTube release of Ariana Jalia’s self-directed music video for her debut single “Holding On”.
This Gen Alpha singer-songwriter and director shines a light on the shadow pandemic of abuse through her raw emotional honesty. Her battle cry is seen loud and clear through her uncensored images. However, it’s Ariana Jalia’s breathy angelic sound that reveals her heartfelt plea - “KEEP ON HOLDING ON”.
“With all the news that is surrounding us these days, it is my hope that this song will shine a light on the shadow pandemic of violence, neglect, and abuse within the global pandemic - bringing a message of hope to those who need it.”
Beyond Ariana Jalia’s impressive songwriting depth, Ariana expresses the voice of her generation as she grapples with the highs and lows of life in her deeply personal lyrics. Her sound feels akin to an emotional revelation. However, it is the song’s gripping honesty that seems to fuel her connection with her fan base. A snippet of “Holding On” found on her Instagram feed garnered over 100,000 views and nearly 40,000 streams within its first week on Spotify.
Ariana Jalia is a new breed of artist and a new kind of pop outlier who is here to give a voice to those who can’t speak for themselves.
This singer-songwriter will burst onto the scene this fall, with much more music on the horizon. Fans can also expect the release of her feature film directorial debut in 2022 with “Holding On” included in the soundtrack.
The single is available now on all digital platform.
About Ariana Jalia:
Ariana Jalia, at the age of nine, is already an international award-winning film director and actress. She is best known for her media appearances and acting roles on: Little Big Shots, Steve, Varney & Co., AOL Build, Fox News, and New York Live, Manifest (NBC), Stephen King's Lisey's Story (Apple TV), Tracy Oliver's Harlem (Amazon), Prodigal Son (FOX), feature film A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried, and award-winning film Family and ME.
As an author, entertainer, and influencer - Ariana has created a public following resulting in selling over 60,000 books of her children’s series “Mommy B and Me”. Her social media following that continues to grow at a rapid pace with videos on YouTube with over 12 mil views and an Instagram account with 10 of thousands of followers.
Ariana's production company, My Sunshine Magic, was founded in 2015 and is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of video and music production, book publishing, and merchandise.
