GEN ALPHA PHENOM ARIANA JALIA RELEASES ANTHEM OF HOPE IN HER DEBUT SINGLE “HOLDING ON” OUT NOW
Ariana Jalia's angelic sound delivers a heartfelt battle cry - "to just keep on holding on"
I cannot explain how excited I am to put this song out into the world. With all the news surrounding us these days, it is my hope that this song will bring a hopeful message to those who need it.”NEWTON, NJ, USA, August 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today My Sunshine Magic announced the release of Ariana Jalia’s debut single “Holding On”. After building anticipation for its arrival, Gen Alpha singer-songwriter Ariana Jalia delivers an inspirational message through her relatable lyrics and breathy angelic sound. Her battle cry is simple – it’s a plea to those who find themselves isolated and face to face with a difficult situation to - “just keep on holding on.”
— Ariana Jalia
Beyond Ariana Jalia’s impressive songwriting depth, Ariana expresses the voice of her generation as she grapples with the highs and lows of life in her uncensored deeply personal lyrics. Her sound feels akin to an emotional revelation. However, it is the song’s emotional honesty that seems to fuel her connection with her fan base. A snippet of “Holding On” found on her Instagram feed garnered over 100,000 views.
Ariana Jalia is a new breed of artist and a new kind of pop outlier who is here to give a voice to those who can’t speak for themselves.
This singer-songwriter will burst onto the scene this fall, with much more music on the horizon. Fans can also expect the release of her feature film directorial debut in 2022 with “Holding On” included in the soundtrack.
The single is available now on all digital platform.
About Ariana Jalia:
Ariana Jalia, at the age of nine, is already an international award-winning film director and actress. She is best known for her media appearances and acting roles on: Little Big Shots, Steve, Varney & Co., AOL Build, Fox News, and New York Live, Manifest (NBC), Stephen King's Lisey's Story (Apple TV), Tracy Oliver's Harlem (Amazon), Prodigal Son (FOX), feature film A Mouthful of Air starring Amanda Seyfried, and award-winning film Family and ME.
As an author, entertainer, and influencer - Ariana has created a public following resulting in selling over 60,000 books of her children’s series “Mommy B and Me”. Her social media following continues to grow at a rapid pace with videos on YouTube with over 12 mil views and Instagram posts with hundreds of thousands of views.
Ariana's production company, My Sunshine Magic, was founded in 2015 and is a diversified entertainment and media company with ventures at the intersection of video and music production, book publishing, and merchandise.
